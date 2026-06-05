DPS Reminds Drone Operators to Follow FAA Restrictions Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

AUSTIN – As Texas prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds all unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drone, operators to follow all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) surrounding stadiums and event venues.

With large crowds and increased security operations expected throughout the tournament, DPS emphasizes that lawful drone operations are critical to keeping the public safe and protecting the airspace surrounding World Cup events.

“Drone operators play an important role in maintaining safe airspace during major events,” said DPS’ Chief Pilot, Stacy Holland. “There will be significant state, local and federal aviation assets operating around stadiums and event venues during the World Cup. Unauthorized drone activity not only violates federal law, but it can also create serious safety risks for law enforcement personnel, emergency responders and the public – it will not be tolerated.”

DPS reminds operators that FAA Stadium Temporary Flight Restrictions prohibit drone operations within a three nautical mile radius of qualifying stadiums and venues during designated events. These restrictions apply before, during and after events and are strictly enforced.

Additionally, DPS Secured Drone Mitigation Technology earlier this year with the capabilities to detect and mitigate any drones found to be operating unlawfully in restricted airspace. Unauthorized drone operations near protected venues may result in enforcement action, criminal charges and the seizure of the aircraft.

Drone operators are encouraged to:

Register their drone with the FAA.

Review current FAA regulations and airspace restrictions before flying.

Review current state laws pertaining to drone operation.

Monitor Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) and restricted areas.

Maintain visual line of sight with their drone at all times.

Avoid flying near stadiums, emergency operations or law enforcement aircraft.

Never interfere with public safety operations or restricted airspace.

Any events that fall under Stadium TFR restrictions can be found on the FAA’s publicly accessible SEAMS website, which allows users to view event locations, maps and active restriction times.

Additional information regarding safe and lawful drone operations — including FAA registration requirements, flight rules and restricted airspace information — is available through the FAA website here.

DPS encourages all drone operators to fly responsibly and remain aware that these restrictions are in place to protect spectators, players, aviation personnel, first responders and the public throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

View DPS’ new Drone Safety PSA here, and the FBI’s newly released “No Drone Zone” PSA here.

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