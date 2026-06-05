Public Information Meeting scheduled for Route 58 Vesta Project in Patrick County

SALEM – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in conjunction with design-build contractor Triton Construction, Inc. will hold a “Pardon Our Dust” public information meeting on Tuesday, June 23 to discuss construction impacts and traffic management for upcoming roadwork for the Vesta Project on Route 58 in Patrick County.

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Meadows of Dan Elementary School Gymnasium located at 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway in Meadows of Dan, Virginia 24120. Parking will be available in the upper playground parking lot.

There will be a brief pre-recorded presentation given at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. and representatives will be available to answer questions and provide information.

This project involves widening approximately 4.5 miles of Route 58 in Patrick County from two lanes to four lanes. The project begins near the Route 58 Business eastern intersection in Meadows of Dan and ends about 0.5 mile east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road). Construction started in spring 2025 and is expected to be completed in summer 2031.

This project adjoins the Route 58 Lover's Leap widening project that is currently under construction. In addition to the roadway widening, the existing bridge over the Dan River will be replaced with two new bridges. The improvements are intended to enhance safety and support future economic development opportunities along the corridor.