I-95 paving requires ramp closures next week at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) in Stafford County
FREDERICKSBURG – Interstate 95 milling and paving continues near the exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville Road) interchange in Stafford County and will require on- and off-ramp closures during several evenings next week.
Starting late Sunday, June 7 through early Friday, June 12, both I-95 southbound on- and off-ramps at the exit 143 interchange will close between 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. each evening.
Weather permitting, the planned overnight ramp closures are:
Sunday, June 7 - Monday, June 8
Monday, June 8 - Tuesday, June 9
Tuesday, June 9 - Wednesday, June 10
Wednesday, June 10 - Thursday, June 11
- I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 610 eastbound
- I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound
Thursday, June 11 - Friday, June 12
- I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 610 eastbound
- I-95 southbound on-ramp from Route 610 westbound
I-95 southbound travelers seeking exit 143 should use the most convenient alternate interchange depending on their destination, including exit 148 (Quantico) to Route 1.
I-95 northbound on- and off-ramps will remain open at the interchange.
Paving operations began in May to restore a smooth travel surface on I-95 southbound between mile markers 145-141.
Once paving operations are complete on I-95 southbound, crews will then mill and pave the I-95 northbound travel lanes at mile markers 142-144, along with the northbound on- and off-ramps at exit 143.
I-95 paving near the exit 143 interchange is expected to be complete by July 2026.
VDOT work zones on I-95 and other locations in the Fredericksburg area are shared in a weekly lane closure list, which is posted on Friday afternoons on vdot.virginia.gov under VDOT News. It's also shared through VDOT’s Fredericksburg District Facebook page and X account.
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