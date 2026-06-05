Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures and detour planned as part of new intersection work in Salem at Apperson Drive

Weather permitting, starting Tuesday, June 9, road work will continue as part of safety improvements at the intersection of Apperson Drive (Route 11) and Orchard Drive in Salem.

SALEM – Weather permitting, starting Tuesday, June 9, road work will continue as part of safety improvements at the intersection of Apperson Drive (Route 11) and Orchard Drive in Salem.

Beginning the evening of Tuesday, June 9, there will be nightly lane closures and flagging operations on Apperson Drive for three nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Orchard Drive will be closed Thursday, June 11 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. A detour will be in place during this time, and the road is scheduled to be reopened by 7 a.m. on Friday, June 12.

Apperson Drive will remain open during the entirety of the project.

The project entails installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive and coordinating it with the nearby signal on Route 419. A new right turn lane from eastbound Apperson Drive onto southbound Orchard Drive also will be constructed. Eastbound Apperson Drive approaching its intersection with Orchard Drive will be reconfigured to provide a right turn lane, a through lane and a left turn lane. The project is estimated to be completed by late fall 2026.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia, use VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the 511 website which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.