Minister’s attendance at the Informal GAC Cohesion 05 June 2026

Minister reiterates Ireland’s support for Cohesion Policy at Cypriot EU Presidency meeting in Nicosia.

“Cohesion Policy is not just a funding instrument; it is how we turn ambition into action”

The Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers T.D. attended the Informal General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting in Nicosia today.

This meeting, under the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU, was structured around two main themes – the first being a shared reflection on the role of cohesion policy in providing the necessary incentives, growth prospects and employment opportunities enabling European citizens to stay, prosper and build a future in their place of origin and the second being an exchange of views on the specific challenges faced by island regions in light of the forthcoming EU Strategy for Islands.

The meeting took place just ahead of Ireland assuming the rotating presidency of the EU for six months from 01 July until 31 December 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Chambers acknowledged the role of Cohesion Policy in enabling, supporting and ensuring ongoing and enhanced competitiveness. He reiterated Ireland’s view that Cohesion Policy remains one of the EU’s most powerful instruments for enabling balanced development across all regions and Member States, helping ensure that the benefits of the Single Market are accessible everywhere, and that no region is ‘left behind’ and said that:

“The proposed Strategy for the Right to Stay aligns closely with Ireland’s national priorities, including our focus on sustainable regional development and place-based investment” and that Ireland recognises “the importance of ensuring that all regions benefit from quality employment opportunities, access to education and training, better public services, and digital connectivity”.

In relation to the forthcoming EU Strategy for Islands the Minister welcomed the work on this important strategy, While he acknowledged that Island communities face permanent challenges, geographical isolation, higher transport costs, smaller markets, and dependence on seasonal economies, he said that they have tremendous strengths, strong communities, cultural heritage, and potential for growth in areas like renewable energy and sustainable tourism. In this regard he also noted that in today’s increasingly challenging global environment, Cohesion Policy is more important than ever because at its core, it provides the foundations that island economies need to succeed, investing in skills, supporting lifelong learning, and delivering the infrastructure and connectivity that can overcome the barriers of insularity.

“Cohesion Policy is not just a funding instrument, it is how we turn ambition into action”

At the end of the meeting the Minister was invited by the Cypriot Minister, as the final contributor to speak to the priorities of the Irish Presidency in relation to Cohesion Policy. The Minister took the opportunity to thank the Cypriot Presidency for all the work they have undertaken. He said that Ireland has very clear priorities for our Presidency, within Cohesion and across the wider MFF of simplification, strong governance, transparency, proportionality and predictability. He also said that Ireland wants

“to ensure that cohesion policy remains focused on addressing social, economic and territorial disparities so that all citizens have an opportunity to participate in the economic and social life of the Union”.

ENDS

Notes

Notes

Cohesion Policy is the European Union's strategy to promote and support the development of its Member States and regions by reinforcing economic, social and territorial dimensions. This policy aims to mitigate disparities in development levels among regions, thereby promoting equitable growth and integration throughout the EU. Cohesion funding is used in all areas of the country to support a range of initiatives to ensure that Ireland is well placed to take advantage of the opportunities arising from a green and digital Europe including; reskilling and upskilling, supporting SMEs, investment in research and development, and assisting in the just transition.

For the 2021-2027 period the overall MFF totals €1.2 trillion. Approximately a third - €331 billion - has been ring-fenced for Cohesion Policy.

Within Ireland, the Minister for Public Expenditure NDP Delivery & Reform has overall responsibility for Cohesion Policy and specific responsibility for the ERDF, including PEACEPLUS.

In summary Ireland will receive a total of €1.3 billion in Cohesion Policy Funds for the 2021– 2027 period, comprising of:

€396 million for the European Regional Development Fund;

€508 million for the European Social Fund+;

€294 million for European Territorial Cooperation (including PEACEPLUS); and

€84.5 million under the EU Just Transition Fund

When the requirement for national match funding is included the full value of the programmes supported by these allocations amounts to almost €3.5 billion. In addition, the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) will receive €142 million with smaller amounts available for the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and the Internal Security Fund (ISF).

Each Member State is required to prepare a Partnership Agreement outlining the strategic funding priorities for the period, and Programmes detailing how they will implement the Funds.

This funding will be used in all areas of the country to support a range of initiatives to ensure that Ireland is well placed to take advantage of the opportunities arising from a green and digital Europe including:

reskilling and upskilling our workforce;

supporting SMEs;

investment in research and development and emerging technologies; for example ERDF is likely to support initiatives for knowledge transfer between Technological Universities and SMEs;

assisting in the just transition to a low carbon economy

While NextGenerationEU funds including the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) are not Cohesion Policy Funds and do not fall under this Council formation they are also under the responsibility of the Minister for Public Expenditure NDP Delivery and Reform. They form an important part of the overall EU package of support to Member States as they look to programming resources to repair damage caused by the pandemic and undertake investments to improve overall resilience, meet the twin green and digital challenges, and support sustainable economic growth.