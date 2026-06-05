Secretary Naig Issues Statement on USDA Confirmation of New World Screwworm in Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 5, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today issued the following statement after the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed a detection of the parasitic New World Screwworm in Texas:

“I appreciate Secretary Rollins’ leadership and all the work her team at USDA is doing to quickly respond to this case and work to prevent the spread of the parasitic New World Screwworm fly,” said Secretary Naig. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is closely monitoring the situation in Texas, and our team stands ready to respond as needed to protect Iowa livestock and our farm families’ livelihoods. Consumers should know that there is no food safety risk associated with New World Screwworm and properly cooked meat remains safe to eat and enjoy.”