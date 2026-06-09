Taiwan Semi Introduces AEC-Q 40/60V Power MOSFETs in PDFN56U, Wettable Flank Package

PDFN56U package Taiwan Semiconductor

5mm x 6mm package features universal PCB footprint, wettable flank connections, and excellent thermal performance

The AEC-Q quality and reliability are also of benefit and many non-automotive applications where high reliability is required.” — Sam Wang, Vice President, TSC Products

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan Semiconductor , a global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs, TVSs, and ESD protection devices, introduces the TQM series of automotive-grade power MOSFETs. The n-channel 40V/60V devices come in a wettable-flank PDFN56U package, supporting drop-in pin compatibility with other package types. The wettable-flank connections are ideal for automated placement, meeting automotive board-mount testing, AEC-Q qualification testing, and high-yield manufacturability. Their low-profile packaging with heat-spreader contacts provides excellent thermal management and increased power density to meet the demands of many applications. In addition to 48V automotive systems, applications include industrial, solenoid and motor control, server power, and other high-reliability DC-DC converters.The new series consists of three part numbers:TQM033NB04CRTQM150NB04CRTQM050NB06CR“The PDFN56U footprint compatibility makes drop-in replacement for TDSON-8, LFPAK56 and DFN5x6 packages very straightforward – selecting our PDFN56U package with its wettable flank simplifies automotive test procedures,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products. “The AEC-Q quality and reliability are also of benefit and many non-automotive applications where high reliability is required.”Available Now: Samples: In-stock (DigiKey and Mouser)Lead Time: Production Quantities: 8-14 weeks (ARO)Design resources include comprehensive datasheets, spice models and CAD files (symbol, footprint, 3D model).

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