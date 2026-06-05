ADCO Hearing Products Named Exclusive GSA Advantage Distributor for Yogasleep Sound Machines

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ADCO Hearing Products named exclusive federal distributor for Yogasleep, expanding GSA access to Dohm sound machines for VA and DoD facilities.

We’ve been proud to carry Yogasleep products for many years and formalizing this partnership as their exclusive federal distributor is a natural next step. ” — Abby Armijo

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADCO Hearing Products and ADCO Medical Suppliers, a Denver-based distributor of audiology and hearing health products, has been named the exclusive federal distributor for Yogasleep, maker of the iconic Dohm sound machine and a leading brand in sound therapy and tinnitus management. The partnership gives VA clinics, military treatment facilities, and other federal health programs streamlined access to the full Yogasleep product line through established government purchasing channels.ADCO’s relationship with the brand dates to its years as Marpac, the original manufacturer of the Dohm, making this exclusive agreement the next chapter in one of the federal audiology channel’s longest-standing distribution partnerships. The new exclusive agreement formalizes and expands that relationship, with ADCO serving as the sole distributor for Yogasleep within the federal marketplace. Federal buyers can procure all compliant Yogasleep sound machines , including the Dohm Classic, Dohm Uno, and Duet+, through ADCO's federal contracting infrastructure, which spans GSA Schedule 58 I, FSS 65 II A, MSPV, DAPA, and ECAT.“ADCO has been a valued distribution partner with a well-established position within the GSA channel. Their extensive knowledge of government compliance, procurement processes, and GSA operations makes them an ideal exclusive partner to represent Yogasleep on GSA Advantage . We believe this strategic partnership will enhance brand visibility, strengthen execution within the government sector, and deliver a stronger purchasing experience for federal buyers.”— Tracey Robert, Account Representative, YogasleepSound machines and tinnitus maskers are a clinically recognized tool in audiology practice, used for tinnitus management, sleep support in patient care settings, and acoustic privacy in clinical environments. The Yogasleep Dohm line, originally developed in 1962, has a long-standing presence in VA and government audiology programs.“We’ve been proud to carry Yogasleep products for many years and formalizing this partnership as their exclusive federal distributor is a natural next step. Yogasleep makes clinically relevant products that hearing health professionals and government facilities already trust. Our goal is to make sure those products are easy to find, easy to procure, and reliably in stock for the federal buyers who depend on them.”— Abby Armijo, President and CEO, ADCO Medical SuppliersFederal agencies and eligible state programs can access Yogasleep products through ADCO Medical Suppliers at adcopros.com, or by contacting the ADCO government sales team by phone at 800-726-0851.About ADCO Hearing Products / ADCO Medical SuppliersADCO Hearing Products and ADCO Medical Suppliers are Denver-based distributors of audiology, hearing health, and clinical supply products serving hearing healthcare professionals, VA and DoD facilities, government health programs, and consumers across the United States. ADCO holds active contracts under GSA Schedule 58 I, FSS 65 II A, MSPV, DAPA, and ECAT. Learn more at adcopros.com.About YogasleepYogasleep is the maker of the original Dohm white noise machine, first developed in 1962, and a leading brand in sleep sound therapy and tinnitus masking. Learn more at yogasleep.com.

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