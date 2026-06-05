NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT RECEIVES LARGEST EVER SINGLE DONATION FROM STATER BROS. CHARITIES, OVER $776,000

Stater Bros. Donation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Shoes That Fit excitedly announced today that it has received the largest single donation in its 30+ year history, over $776,000 from Stater Bros. Charities. This historic donation is the result of a 12-day in-store fundraising campaign across all Stater Bros. Markets stores. A check presentation took place on June 4th at their Redlands/Lugonia location, the top-fundraising store. The donation will provide brand-new athletic sneakers to hundreds of Southern California students this fall. Shoes That Fit and Stater Bros. Charities have partnered since 2019, but this donation truly marks a historic milestone in their relationship.“The simple gift of a pair of shoes has been shown to increase a child's confidence, attendance, and performance at school. We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Stater Bros. and would like to thank all the Stater Bros. team members and cashiers who tirelessly devoted their time raising these funds. This extraordinary gift will no doubt provide a transformative change in the lives of the children we help. — Amy Fass, CEO/Executive Director, Shoes That Fit“Shoes aren’t just a fashion statement for children. Comfortable, good-looking shoes are an important contributor to their self-worth, confidence and school performance,” said Stater Bros. Charities Chairman and President Nancy Negrette. “When our stores and customers heard about the mission of Shoes That Fit and the impact they are making for kids, they instantly got behind the campaign and exceeded everyone’s fundraising expectations.”ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA, Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by providing children in need with new athletic shoes so they can attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 218,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org ABOUT STATER BROS. CHARITIES: Stater Bros. Charities is a community-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and philanthropic arm of Stater Bros. Markets that supports the critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. teammates and customers live and work. Our mission is to uplift Southern California communities through fundraising and investing in local nonprofits that provide hands-on support. As a passionate community partner, we champion and advance nonprofit goals with a focus on hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, care for veterans, active service members and first responders, as well as pet well-being. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has invested over $54 million in numerous local organizations and causes, thanks to the generosity of our customers, supplier friends, and caring members of the Stater Bros. Markets Team.ABOUT STATER BROS. MARKETS:Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at nearly 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees. While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today’s shoppers. The company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities. Learn more at staterbros.com.

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