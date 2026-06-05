Clear Dental Billing Launches Outsourced Billing Service for Practices and DSOs

Nashville-based firm provides insurance verification, claims submission, patient billing, and AR cleanup to dental practices and DSOs nationwide.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Dental Billing today announced the launch of its outsourced dental billing service for independent dental practices and dental service organizations (DSOs) across the United States.The company provides insurance verification , claims submission and payment posting, denial management, patient statement billing, and aged accounts receivable cleanup. Services are delivered by a small, U.S.-based team of dental billers and tracked in software that practice owners can access directly.Clear Dental Billing is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and supports practices using Open Dental, Dentrix, Eaglesoft, Oryx, Greyfinch, and other major practice management systems. Practices retain their existing software, staff, and patient relationships. The company runs billing inside the practice's existing setup.Industry benchmarks suggest most practices have room to improve collections. The American Dental Association cites a net collection rate target of 98 percent. The average practice runs between 84 and 92 percent. On a $1.5 million practice, that gap can represent tens of thousands of dollars in earned but uncollected revenue each year. Average days in accounts receivable, first-pass claim acceptance rates, and the volume of denial rework follow similar patterns.Clear Dental Billing offers four service lines, available individually or together:- Insurance verification before scheduled appointments, with coverage details posted to the patient's chart for the front desk at check-in.- Insurance billing, including claim submission, payment posting, denial management, and follow-up on unpaid claims.- Patient billing, with statements branded to the practice and sent on a cadence the practice sets.- AR cleanup, a project-based service to work through aged claims and patient balances past 60, 90, and 120 days.Now Accepting New PracticesClear Dental Billing is accepting inquiries from practices and DSOs nationwide. Interested practices can complete a short intake on the company's website and receive a response within one business day with a fit assessment, onboarding timeline, and an estimated rate for a practice of their size.For more information, visit https://cleardentalbilling.com About Clear Dental BillingClear Dental Billing is a U.S.-based dental billing services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company provides insurance verification, claims submission and posting, denial management, patient statement billing, and accounts receivable cleanup to independent dental practices and dental service organizations. Clear Dental Billing operates inside practices' existing practice management software. All patient data is exchanged under a signed Business Associate Agreement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.