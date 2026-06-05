Blaine Mustoe, Partner at Rodriguez & Associates Selected to Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

Blaine Mustoe, 2026 Super Lawyers® Rising Star

Rodriguez & Associates partner Blaine Mustoe has been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List, recognizing the top 2.5% of attorneys.

I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Super Lawyers. Growing up in Kern County shaped who I am and inspired my commitment to serving the people in this community.” — Blaine Mustoe, Partner

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blaine Mustoe, partner at Rodriguez & Associates , has been selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List . Attorneys receiving this distinction are among the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state.With a practice focused on complex personal injury and civil rights litigation, Blaine represents clients in matters involving catastrophic motor vehicle collisions, law enforcement misconduct, and defective products. Since joining the firm in 2019, he has helped represent clients facing life-altering injuries and has contributed to multiple trial teams, including the team that secured a $4 million wrongful death verdict in Kern County Superior Court on behalf of a 28-year-old woman after her father's death (case #BCV-16-102968-DRL)Known for his ability to connect with clients from diverse backgrounds, Blaine takes a thoughtful, strategic approach to litigation, working closely with clients to understand their experiences and pursue meaningful outcomes on their behalf. He has earned a reputation for taking on challenging cases with determination, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.“Every client who comes through our doors has a story, and I believe the foundation of strong advocacy starts with listening and understanding what justice means to them. It is a privilege to stand beside individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives and fight for the accountability they deserve.”Born and raised in Kern County, Blaine spent his childhood between Arvin and Bakersfield. He became the first in his family to attend college, earning a Political Science degree from the University of California, Berkeley, while working multiple jobs to support himself through school. He later earned his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Davis School of Law in 2019 and passed the California Bar Exam on his first attempt.Blaine first joined Rodriguez & Associates as a summer law clerk in his final year of law school, then returned to the firm as an attorney after graduation. Outside his legal practice, he volunteers with the We the People program as a coach and judge, mentoring students in constitutional law and in public speaking competitions.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Super Lawyers. Growing up in Kern County shaped who I am and inspired my commitment to serving the people in this community.”Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service that identifies a select number of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process for Rising Stars consists of a multi-step process including a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of each candidate, and peer reviews by practice area. The outcome of such a process provides a competent, comprehensive, and inclusive list of excellent attorneys.To learn more about Blaine Mustoe, click here About Rodriguez & Associates:Rodriguez & Associates is a leading Kern County personal injury law firm dedicated to representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters. With over $1 billion recovered and multiple record-setting verdicts, the firm has built a reputation for challenging powerful defendants and delivering results in high-stakes cases throughout the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Its attorneys combine deep trial experience with a client-first approach rooted in accountability and justice. Learn more at https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/

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