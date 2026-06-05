JFK Sailors, family attend command day at Norfolk Tides baseball game

NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2026) – Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) held its command day at the ballpark on May 28, 2026, bringing Sailors and families to Harbor Park for a Norfolk Tides baseball game.

The command event drew more than 1,000 Sailors and their families for an afternoon of baseball and camaraderie.

Fire Controlman 1st Class Marlie Loudin, John F. Kennedy’s Senior Sailor of the Year, took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, a moment she described as unexpected but memorable.

“It was a wonderful experience throwing out the first pitch,” Loudin said. “It was so much fun but I was so nervous. I am glad I made the shot.”

Chief Hospital Corpsman Charles Shelton performed the National Anthem in front of fans and fellow shipmates, and JKF’s own color guard.

“To perform not only in front of the command, but also the people of Norfolk, was a true honor and a privilege,” Shelton said. “I felt proud to represent [John F. Kennedy] on the field.”

For Command Master Chief Craig Johnson, the pregame ceremonies reflected something larger than a baseball game, reinforcing the relationship between the command and the community it serves.

“It was great experiencing the game together on such a nice day, and building stronger connections as a crew,” said Johnson. “Watching our Sailors step onto the field to sing the national anthem, present the colors and throw out the first pitch was incredible, and is a demonstration of the bond between JFK Sailors and the people of the Hampton Roads community. It’s a reminder that every day we serve with courage.”

The ship’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) “Fun Boss” Hayley Welch who organized the event emphasized that the outing was the perfect opportunity to bring the crew and their families together in a relaxed setting, where Sailors were recognized for their hard work.

“Hosting a command day at the Tides is kind of an unspoken Navy tradition for ships here in the Norfolk area,” Welch said. “The Tides pride themselves on being very patriotic and supporting of our military – we appreciate all they do for us.”

Sailors interested in future MWR events and discounted tickets can contact Welch through the ship’s MWR office in 2-220-2-Q.