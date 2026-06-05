Lost in 1942, WWII Soldier returns to Michigan for burial
In late 1942, Sepsey was assigned to Company M, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32d Infantry Division, and deployed in present day Papua New Guinea. He was reportedly killed in actionon Nov. 26, 1942, during a grueling fight against Japanese forces along the Sanananda Track. His remains were not recovered after the war.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Sepsy on April 25, 2025.
For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Sepsy, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4175489/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-sepsey-g/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4175489/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-sepsey-g/)
U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.
Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Pomeroy Funeral Home, 810-679-9800.
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