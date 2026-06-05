USS Newport News Holds Change of Command Across from Namesake City

NORFOLK, Va. – Cmdr. M. Eric McCay relinquished command of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) to Cmdr. Carlos M. Iguina during a traditional change-of-command ceremony held pierside in Norfolk, Virginia, June 5, 2026.

The ceremony marked the official transfer of responsibility and authority for Newport News from McCay to Iguina.

McCay assumed command of Newport News in November 2023. During his tour, he led the crew through a demanding operational schedule while maintaining the submarine’s readiness to execute missions in support of national security objectives.

“Newport News was in an interesting spot as it was initially scheduled to decommission in October of 2023,” McCay said. “When our schedule was adjusted, to include a deployment, this incredible crew stepped up in dramatic fashion and got the ship in the best shape of its life, while also preparing for deployment, excelling through inspections, and taking on every exercise and midshipmen cruise thrown our way.”

McCay’s previous submarine assignments include USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), USS Olympia (SSN 717), and executive officer aboard USS Chicago (SSN 721).

“This crew is proud,” Cmdr. Carlos M. Iguina said. “This crew is motivated. This crew wants to succeed and support not only the ship, but the entire submarine force. USS Newport News, I am incredibly excited to work with each and every one of you.”

USS Newport News is the third U.S. Navy ship named for Newport News, Virginia, following USS Newport News (CA-148), a Des Moines-class heavy cruiser in service from 1948 to 1978, and USS Newport News (AK-3), a former German cargo ship named Odenwald acquired by the U.S. Navy during World War I. The submarine Newport News has a crew of more than 135 personnel, is more than 361 feet long, and can displace nearly 6,000 tons.

The Los Angeles-class, sometimes called the LA-class or 688-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines that forms the backbone of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force. Sixty-two submarines of this class have been completed, 41 are still in active service.

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities of sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.