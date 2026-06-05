B2i Digital Named Official Marketing Partner of 121 Mining Investment New York

The lineup spans gold, silver, copper, lithium, uranium, and other in-demand critical minerals More than 300 investors and 1,000+ meetings headline 121 Mining Investment New York as B2i Digital expands its mining and critical minerals conference presence.

A two-day conference brings more than 70 mining companies face to face with North American investors, June 15-16, 2026

Mining and critical minerals are a growing focus for B2i. 121 runs one of the best rooms in the business for this sector, and we want our investors in it.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. has joined 121 Mining Investment New York as its Official Marketing Partner. Part of an international series that runs from London to Cape Town, the conference takes place June 15-16, 2026, at Convene, 360 Madison Avenue in Manhattan.Over 300 qualified investors will take part in 1,000-plus pre-arranged one-on-one meetings, alongside sessions led by top analysts and fund managers on commodity outlooks and mining finance.B2i Digital will cover the event across press and social media, feature key elements on a dedicated landing page, and drive registrations and meeting requests from its investor network.B2i Digital’s expanded coverage runs the range, from established producers to developers and explorers including companies such as: Andean Precious Metals, Argenta Silver, Centerra Gold, Century Lithium, Dilolo Metal and Resources, Elevate Uranium, First Majestic Silver, Gunnison Copper, Korea Zinc, Lion Rock Resources, Millennial Potash, Minera Alamos, NovaGold, Q2 Metals, Serabi Gold, Thesis Gold, U.S. GoldMining, West Red Lake Gold, Xali Gold, and Zodiac Gold.“Mining and critical minerals are a growing focus for B2i, across our conferences and the companies we work with,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “121 runs one of the best rooms in the business for this sector, and we want our investors in it.”“Our events already connect mining companies with a strong global investor base, and working with B2i Digital builds on that,” said Steve Davidson, Head of Investor Strategy at 121 Group. “They bring more investors who follow the space, and they help open it up to those who don’t know it well, but should. Some of the most compelling opportunities in this market are the ones that get overlooked and putting them in front of the right people is what New York is about.”Details and company profiles will be available at https://b2idigital.com/121-mining-investment-conference Investors who would like to meet with management can apply through 121’s registration at https://newyork.121mininginvestment.com/page/investor-registration Participation is subject to standard vetting and approval.About B2i DigitalB2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million market participants and a track record as the marketing partner for over 115 investor conferences. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. The firm was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, a former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout 121 Mining Investment121 Mining Investment is the mining sector event series from 121 Group, an omnichannel meetings platform for the global mining investment community and part of Hyve Group plc. Founded in 2014, 121 Group connects mining company management teams with qualified institutional investors, private equity groups, and family offices through pre-arranged one-on-one meetings and expert-led sessions. The series runs across mining finance hubs including London, New York, and Cape Town, alongside a global online edition.121 Mining Investment Contact InformationSteve DavidsonHead of Investor Strategysteve.davidson@121mininginvestment.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner of 121 Mining Investment New York, an event organized by 121 Group. B2i Digital is not an affiliate of 121 Group, is not authorized to represent or act on its behalf, and the organizer has not reviewed or approved B2i Digital’s content. Company-specific content is provided or approved by the respective company or drawn from the public domain, and B2i Digital has not independently verified it. B2i Digital is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser, and nothing in this release is an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any security. This release is for informational purposes only. See the full disclosure at https://b2idigital.com/disclaimer Media:

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