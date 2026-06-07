Tabuga and Chile's National Center for Artificial Intelligence bring an educational AI series to Dominican television

Arturo Lopez Valerio founder of Tabuga. Webinar caption.

T al Cubo® opens the debate on how to learn, teach, and manage institutions in the age of artificial intelligence to a broadcast television audience.

Bringing this training to broadcast television democratizes access to knowledge that will shape the Dominican Republic’s ICT future for the next decade.” — Arturo López Valerio, founder of Tabuga.

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, June 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tabuga premieres the series "AI adoption in education" in June 2026, a set of webinars produced by Chile's National Center for Artificial Intelligence (CENIA) and adapted for broadcast television through T al Cubo®. The program airs on Sundays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 4:00 p.m. on CDN Channel 37, bringing Dominican teachers, school leaders, and families a conversation the region is already holding with data in hand.

The series builds on regional evidence. According to the OECD's 2024 TALIS survey, one in three teachers worldwide already incorporates artificial intelligence into their work, concentrated in lesson planning and material preparation, while the more transformative uses remain incipient across Latin America. The first chapter addresses the teaching competencies needed to instruct in this context. The second turns to institutional management and the organizational challenges every school faces when the technology arrives at its doors.

Tabuga adapts the original material for the broadcast television format through its AI-assisted audiovisual production unit. The adaptation preserves the panel of international specialists and incorporates the hosting of T al Cubo®, which frames each chapter and translates the debate into the Dominican and Caribbean context. The partnership rests on Tabuga's standing as a partner of Chile's National Center for Artificial Intelligence (CENIA).

The content brings together voices from international education bodies, teaching foundations, civil society organizations, and the research center itself. The panel converges on a central thesis: the tool does not replace the teacher's judgment, and artificial intelligence literacy has become a competency as urgent as reading and writing.

"Bringing this training to broadcast television democratizes access to the knowledge that will define the next decade. The Dominican Republic needs to build judgment about artificial intelligence, not merely consume it," said Arturo López Valerio, founder of Tabuga.

The series "AI adoption in education" airs on Sundays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. on CDN Channel 37 and remains available on the T al Cubo® digital platform, talcubo.do. Schedules may shift around FIFA World Cup matches.

**About Tabuga**

Tabuga is a digital consultancy based in the Dominican Republic that leverages knowledge, intelligence, and technology to guide organizations toward more competitive and intelligent business models. Its purpose combines five business units with analytical rigor and regional vision to drive enterprise leadership. Founded in 2011 by technology entrepreneur Arturo López Valerio, the firm serves industry leaders across multiple Ibero-American markets.

**Contact:** Tabuga Press · prensa@tabuga.com · tabuga.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.