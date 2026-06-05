IvyBears Emerges as Breakout New Kids IP on YouTube, Surpassing 109,000 Subscribers Within 30 Days

First episode reaches nearly 18 million views in three and a half weeks, while Episode 2 crosses 1.8 million views within approximately 48 hours after launch

With IvyBears, we are building a global character-driven consumer IP that connects storytelling, digital entertainment, retail and consumer products.” — Kaan Haylaz

DUESSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyBears , the newly launched kids and family entertainment IP created by founder Kaan Haylaz, is rapidly emerging as one of the most remarkable new independent animation launches on YouTube.Within only three and a half weeks, the first IvyBears episode has generated approximately 18 million views on YouTube. The trailer for the second episode reached more than 2.1 million views within ten days ahead of the full release, while the second episode itself crossed 1.8 million views within approximately 48 hours after launch.The IvyBearsOfficial YouTube channel is also showing exceptional early audience growth, gaining approximately 10,000 new subscribers per day and surpassing 109,000 subscribers within roughly 30 days of launch.For a brand-new independent kids and family IP, this early momentum represents an unusually fast audience-building signal. IvyBears is not only generating views; it is rapidly converting attention into a growing subscriber base around its characters, story world and broader entertainment universe.The series is produced by Moontrail Animation Studios , the in-house animation studio founded by Kaan Haylaz to power the IvyBears entertainment universe. Moontrail is built around a highly innovative AI-supported production model that combines advanced AI-accelerated visual workflows with human-led creative direction, writing, editing, VFX, sound design and music composition.This hybrid production approach allows Moontrail to develop and release cinematic animated episodes at a speed rarely seen in traditional independent animation, while keeping the emotional core, storytelling decisions and creative authorship firmly in human hands.“With IvyBears, we are building a global character-driven consumer IP that connects storytelling, digital entertainment, retail and consumer products,” said Kaan Haylaz, Founder of IvyBears and Moontrail Animation Studios. “Reaching nearly 18 million views with our first episode in just three and a half weeks, crossing 1.8 million views with Episode 2 within approximately 48 hours and surpassing 109,000 subscribers in around 30 days is a massive early success for a newly launched IP. AI helps us move faster, but the soul of the story remains fully human.”The IvyBears model is designed to go beyond a traditional animated series. By combining entertainment, character development, digital audience growth and the existing IvyBears consumer-products platform, the company is building what it describes as an Entertainment-to-Consumer model: a new bridge between storytelling, family entertainment, retail activation and long-term IP monetization.The rapid launch performance positions IvyBears as a new independent kids and family IP to watch — not because it is competing with legacy franchises on total size today, but because of its unusual early launch velocity, repeat episode performance and ability to turn digital reach into an owned audience.About IvyBearsIvyBears is a premium global vitamin gummy brand evolving into a global kids and family consumer IP platform. By combining character-driven storytelling, digital entertainment, AI-supported consumer interaction, retail activation and consumer products, IvyBears is building a new content-to-commerce model for family audiences.About Moontrail Animation StudiosMoontrail Animation Studios is the in-house animation studio behind the IvyBears entertainment universe and among the first studios globally to develop an AI-accelerated production model for releasing cinematic animated series episodes at high speed.By combining advanced AI-supported visual workflows with traditional creative direction, writing, editing, VFX, sound design and music composition, Moontrail is redefining how independent animation IP can be produced, scaled and distributed globally — faster than traditional pipelines, while keeping human storytelling at the center of every frame.Media Contact:Mr. Sergi Rubio GonzalesEmail: Sergi@Moontrail.aiIvyBears / Moontrail Animation StudiosWebsite IvyBears: https://www.ivybears.de Website Moontrail: https://www.Moontrail.ai YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IvyBearsOfficial

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