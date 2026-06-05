Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Observes Wear Orange Day

Calls for continued action to protect Virginians during Gun Violence Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones joined Virginians across the Commonwealth in observing Wear Orange in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month and to honor the victims, survivors, families, and communities impacted by gun violence across our Commonwealth and our country.

“Gun violence is not an abstract issue. It impacts families, schools, and neighborhoods in every corner of Virginia. When we wear orange today, we honor the lives lost, stand with survivors, and recommit ourselves to the ongoing work of ending the preventable epidemic of gun violence,” Attorney General Jones said. “Thanks to the hard work of the General Assembly, beginning July 1, this office will be able to hold the firearm industry accountable and protect communities from violence with new legal tools.”

The national Wear Orange campaign began as a way to honor Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old high school student who was shot and killed on a Chicago playground, one week after marching in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color worn by hunters to protect themselves. Since then, Wear Orange has grown into a national movement, rooted in remembrance and action. It is about honoring the lives lost, standing with survivors, and recommitting ourselves to the ongoing work of preventing gun violence in all of its forms.

Gun violence has touched every corner of our Commonwealth. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, firearm related deaths among Virginians increased 20% from 2019 to 2023. In 2023, over 1,200 Virginians lost their life because of a firearm-related injury. Gun violence also disproportionately impacts Black and Brown communities. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Black Virginians represent 67.5% of gun-related homicides in the Commonwealth.

Beginning July 1, the Office of the Attorney General will have new authority to help hold the firearm industry accountable and strengthen efforts to keep Virginians safe. Because protecting public safety also means holding accountable those reckless practices fueling violence in our communities.

Published on: June 5, 2026

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