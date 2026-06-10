Raltron's OX7000 Miniature OCXOs Deliver Cost-Effective Timing for NIC Cards and Data Center Platforms

With the OX7000 Series, we're providing a compact, lower-cost OCXO that is especially well suited for NIC cards and other high-volume networking platforms.” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron, a leader in frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, announces the OX7000 Series of oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), designed to provide a lower-cost timing solution for network interface cards (NICs) and other space-constrained data center hardware.The OX7000 Series addresses the growing need for stable, low-phase-noise reference clocks in high-volume networking applications where both performance and cost matter. With an industry-leading 9 mm x 7 mm surface-mount package, the OX7000 Series is well suited for NIC cards, servers, storage, and switching platforms that require compact size, reliable timing, and efficient integration.As data center and networking equipment continue to scale, designers are under pressure to reduce board area, manage power consumption, and control system cost. The OX7000 Series helps meet these requirements with a compact footprint and a single 3.3 V supply, consuming only 0.35-0.5 W at steady state and 0.8-0.9 W during warm-up at 25 °C.For NIC card designers in particular, the OX7000 offers a combination of OCXO stability, low phase noise, and lower overall cost. This makes it a practical choice for high-speed networking designs that need dependable timing without overdesigning the clock subsystem."Network and data center designers need timing products that balance performance, size, and cost," said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron. "With the OX7000 Series, we're providing a compact, lower-cost OCXO that is especially well suited for NIC cards and other high-volume networking platforms."The OX7000 Series is qualified for robust environmental performance, supporting testing for vibration, mechanical shock, and thermal cycling, common requirements for always-on infrastructure equipment. For more product information on the OX7000 Series, visit https://www.raltron.com/product/ox7000/ Founded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO's, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.For more information, please contact:Sasha Wolloch, Presidentsasha@raltron.com

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