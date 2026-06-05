News Release – DOH Authorizes Conditional Reopening of Grace’s Inn LSY in Honolulu

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH AUTHORIZES CONDITIONAL REOPENING OF GRACE’S INN LSY IN HONOLULU

26-061

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 4, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued Grace’s Inn LSY a yellow placard due to uncorrected violations.

Grace’s Inn LSY, located at 1296 South Beretania St., Ste 101, in Honolulu, received a red placard on June 1 for sewage backup in the kitchen area and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted on June 3 and found the imminent health hazard, the sewage-related violation, was resolved.

There remain, however, pending critical violations that do not rise to the level of an imminent health hazard. The yellow placard allows the food establishment to remain open pending a follow-up within two business days to correct remaining critical violations.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information about FSB, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/san/. To view restaurant inspection reports, go to https://myhealthdepartment.com/soh.

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