Attorney General Jeff Jackson Warns North Carolinians of Workers’ Compensation Fraud Scheme

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 5, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

Raleigh — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians who file workers’ compensation claims of a fraud scheme impersonating government and judicial officials to steal people’s money.

“People who are injured should be focused on recovery, not dealing with scams like this,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If you are asked to make an initial payment to receive workers’ compensation benefits or a settlement, it’s a scam.”

“The North Carolina Industrial Commission is committed to protecting injured workers from those who seek to exploit them when they are most vulnerable,” said Industrial Commission Chair Philip Baddour. “These scammers prey on people who are simply trying to access the benefits they are legally entitled to. We encourage anyone who is targeted by this scam to report it to our Criminal Investigations Division immediately.”

Scammers will contact claimants – normally via phone call, email, or text – and pretend to be a government employee, judge, attorney, or someone with the North Carolina Industrial Commission, which administers the state’s worker compensation laws. The scammers will then pressure people into joining fake online workers’ compensation hearings and demand payment in order to receive benefits or a settlement.

Follow these tips if you or someone you know comes across this scam.

Do not send any payment in exchange for workers’ compensation benefits or a settlement. Legitimate agencies, including the North Carolina Industrial Commission, will never request payment to release funds.

Immediately report the scam to the Industrial Commission Criminal Investigations Division by emailing fraudcomplaints@ic.nc.gov or calling 888-891-4895.

If a message appears suspicious, delete it, block the sender, and do not respond. Call the Industrial Commission directly to verify any communications.

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