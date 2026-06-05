TOBE NWIGWE AND TIERCE 'KIZZO' UNVEIL 'ALL OR NOTHING' FEATURING LABRINTH, FIRST LOOK AT COLLABORATIVE ALBUM THE BRIDGE

Tierce "Kizzo" Tobe Nwigwe

For me, The Bridge is about connection in the purest sense—sonically, culturally, and emotionally” — Tierce "Kizzo"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe and Tierce "Kizzo" come together for “All or Nothing,” a cinematic and globally influenced single featuring Labrinth, marking the debut release from their upcoming collaborative album The Bridge. The project is produced by Kizzo in close creative partnership with Nwigwe, with both serving as executive producers. https://orcd.co/tobenwigwe-allornothing (*official release date - June 5th)At the heart of The Bridge is a shared vision: connecting cultures, sounds, and lived experiences across continents. The album blends Nigerian heritage, Houston hip-hop, and international sonic textures—brought to life through Kizzo’s expansive production style and Nwigwe’s deeply personal storytelling.For Tierce "Kizzo", The Bridge represents both a creative and personal milestone. Born and raised in Amsterdam, he developed his craft in studios from a young age before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue music at the highest level. Just as his career began accelerating, he stepped away to care for his mother during her battle with cancer—a defining period that reshaped his perspective on life and art.Years later, that journey came full circle when he won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for his work on Jon Batiste’s We Are, with his mother by his side. Since then, he has built a reputation as a boundary-crossing producer, collaborating with artists including Sting, Usher, Earth, Wind & Fire, Pitbull, Shaggy, Jason Derulo, Afrojack, and David Guetta, while also working alongside legendary producers David Foster and Teddy Riley.His work on The Bridge reflects that global sensibility—layering genres, cultures, and emotional depth into a cohesive sound that complements and elevates Tobe’s vision.“The Bridge was never just about Houston and Nigeria,” says Nwigwe. “It was about every version of yourself you had to become just to survive long enough to become whole.”“For me, The Bridge is about connection in the purest sense—sonically, culturally, and emotionally,” comments Tierce "Kizzo". “I’ve lived between worlds my entire life, and this project gave us the space to turn that experience into something honest. Working with Tobe pushed everything further—it’s not just about making music, it’s about building something that people can see themselves in, no matter where they’re from.”Together, Tobe Nwigwe and Tierce "Kizzo" deliver a project that is as personal as it is universal—rooted in lived experience, yet resonant across borders.On July 17, 2026, the second single titled "Perfection" will be released, followed by the full album The Bridge, as well as the single "Disguise" (feat. Fat Nwigwe & Sia), on August 21, 2026.ABOUT TOBE NWIGWE -Tobe Nwigwe is a Grammy-nominated artist, filmmaker, entrepreneur, visionary, and cultural storyteller whose work exists at the intersection of music, visual art, community, and purpose. Known for his distinctive creative vision and commitment to authenticity, Nwigwe has built a global audience through boundary-pushing projects that challenge convention while celebrating faith, family, and the richness of the Black experience.ABOUT TIERCE "KIZZO" - Tierce "Kizzo" is a Grammy-winning producer and global music collaborator whose work spans genres, cultures, and continents. Born and raised in Amsterdam, he began his journey in recording studios as a teenager before moving to Los Angeles to pursue music full-time. After pausing his rising career to care for his mother during her battle with cancer, he returned to the industry and achieved a career-defining milestone—winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for his work on Jon Batiste’s We Are, with his mother by his side.Known for his versatility and global perspective, he has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Jon Batiste, Ne-Yo, Keith Sweat, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sting, Pitbull, Shaggy, Jason Derulo, Agnez Mo, Daddy Yankee, Afrojack, David Guetta, Ludacris, and Usher, while also working alongside legendary producers David Foster and Teddy Riley. His work on The Bridge, co-created and executive produced with Tobe Nwigwe, marks a new chapter in his career—bringing together diverse sounds and stories into a cohesive, boundary-crossing musical experience.

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