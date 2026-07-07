Shanti Recovery & Wellness Announces its Virtual IOP Accepts Medi-Cal to Expand Treatment Across California Shanti Recovery & Wellness Accepts Medi-Cal for its Virtual IOP Programs Shanti Recovery & Wellness Expands Treatment Across California with Medi-Cal Acceptance

Shanti Recovery & Wellness now accepts Medi-Cal for virtual IOP, expanding access to effective, accredited addiction and mental health care across California.

Access should not depend on whether you live near a facility and can rearrange your life to attend. By accepting Medi-Cal for virtual IOP, we provide more Californians with effective treatment options” — Dr. Urvi Natha, Founder of Shanti Recovery & Wellness

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanti Recovery & Wellness announced today that its virtual intensive outpatient program accepts Medi-Cal , helping expand access to structured addiction and dual diagnosis treatment for eligible Californians who may face barriers to attending care in person.The announcement is intended to increase awareness that Medi-Cal members may be able to receive virtual IOP services through Shanti Recovery & Wellness, depending on eligibility, clinical appropriateness, and benefits verification. The program is designed for adults who need more support than weekly outpatient therapy but do not require 24-hour residential care.For many Californians, access to behavioral health treatment is affected by factors outside of clinical need. Transportation limitations, work schedules, childcare responsibilities, rural location, and limited local provider availability can all delay or prevent people from receiving timely help. By offering virtual intensive outpatient services, Shanti Recovery & Wellness aims to make structured treatment achievable for those who may not be able to commute to a facility several days per week.In addition to accepting Medicaid in California, Shanti is also working on relationships to accept many forms of Covered California marketplace plans , and can confirm coverage with a confidential call.“Access should not depend on whether you live near a facility and can rearrange your life to attend,” said Dr. Urvi Natha, founder of Shanti Recovery & Wellness. “By accepting Medi-Cal for virtual IOP, we provide more Californians with effective treatment options that can fit into real lives, including people in rural communities, working adults, parents, and those with transportation challenges.”Virtual IOP provides scheduled clinical programming several days per week, including therapy, relapse prevention support, coping skills development, and care coordination. The format allows clients to participate from a private, appropriate location while still receiving a structured level of care.Shanti Recovery & Wellness emphasizes that virtual care is not a replacement for every type of treatment. Some individuals may need detox, residential treatment, inpatient psychiatric care, or other higher levels of support before participating in an outpatient program. The admissions process helps determine whether virtual IOP is clinically appropriate and whether Medi-Cal benefits may apply.Shanti can also accept cash-pay and self-pay clients for online IOP and, in many cases, can accommodate a sliding scale for those with demonstrated need.The organization encourages Californians seeking support for substance use, co-occurring mental health concerns, or ongoing recovery needs to contact Shanti Recovery & Wellness for a confidential assessment and benefits verification. Families, referral partners, and community providers may also reach out to learn whether virtual IOP may be an appropriate option for someone in need.About Shanti Recovery & WellnessShanti Recovery & Wellness provides virtual behavioral health and addiction treatment services for adults in California. Its programs are designed to offer structured, accessible care for clients who need clinical support while balancing work, family, transportation, or geographic challenges.

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