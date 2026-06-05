Clark Meyers PC Launches Business Law Firm Helping Idaho and California Owners Prevent Legal Problems Before They Start

Lee Clark, Conor Meyers, Attorneys for Clark Meyers PC

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark Meyers PC, a boutique business law firm serving growth-stage companies in Idaho and California, today announced its official launch. The firm is built on a single, contrarian idea: most business owners don’t call a lawyer until something goes wrong — and by then, it costs far more to fix. Clark Meyers PC exists to flip that pattern, giving owners ongoing, preventive legal counsel that catches issues early and keeps them focused on growth instead of damage control.Founded by co-founders Conor Meyers, Esq. and Lee Clark, Esq., the firm pairs executive-level business experience with litigation-tested judgment — a combination that lets clients see legal decisions through both a courtroom lens and a P&L lens. The firm operates from offices in Nampa, Idaho and Concord, California, with dual-state licensure across both markets.Why the Firm ExistsFor most small and midsize businesses, legal help arrives only after a contract dispute, a compliance gap, or a deal gone sideways. By that point, options are limited, costs are higher, and owners are forced to make high-stakes decisions under pressure. Clark Meyers PC was created to give owners a legal partner in their corner before problems surface — handling contracts, compliance, negotiations, and risk so clients always know where they stand. That philosophy is captured in the firm’s 3P Framework — Prevent, Protect, Prosper: proactive counsel that finds problems before they find you; contracts, structure, and strategy that keep the business safe; and legal weight lifted off the owner’s plate so they can focus on growth.From the Founders“Every business owner deserves a trusted advisor who spots legal issues before they become expensive problems. We’ve built and run companies ourselves, so we don’t just tell clients what the law says — we explain the why behind every recommendation and stay involved long after the transaction closes. Our goal is simple: help owners stop reacting to legal problems and start preventing them,” said Conor Meyers, Co-Founder of Clark Meyers PC.“Most legal problems are far cheaper to solve in a conference room than in a courtroom. After decades trying complex cases and sitting on the other side of the bench, I’ve seen how the right contract or governance decision early on prevents the dispute entirely. That foresight iswhat we bring to every client,” said Lee Clark, Co-Founder of Clark Meyers PC.How It Works: A Simple Three-Step PlanStep 1 — Book a Free Legal-Strategy Call. The firm assesses the client’s situation, maps a clear path forward, and discusses costs upfront.Step 2 — Gain a Legal Partner in Your Corner. Clark Meyers PC handles contracts, compliance, negotiations, and risk so owners always know they’re protected. Step 3 — Enjoy Real Peace of Mind. Owners get back to growing the business — and enjoying the life outside of it.Services and Industries ServedClark Meyers PC offers Fractional General Counsel with predictable monthly pricing, contract drafting and compliance, business formation and entity selection, commercial real estate, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and dispute resolution. The firm focuses on owner-led companies in construction and development, agriculture, professional services, and startups and growth-stage businesses.About the FoundersConor Meyers, Esq. is a sitting CEO and General Counsel of ACE Building Envelope Design, Inc., and Chief Legal Officer of ZEA Biosciences. He earned his Juris Doctor from Notre Dame Law School and is licensed to practice in California (Bar #157601) and Idaho. His practice focuses on Fractional General Counsel, business transactions and mergers and acquisitions, contract drafting, and entity formation.Lee Clark, Esq. has served as lead trial counsel in dozens of complex litigation matters and brings rare judicial experience — as a Court-Appointed Arbitrator in Santa Clara County and Judge Pro Tem in San Mateo County Superior Courts, plus private mediation and arbitration practice since 2008. He is licensed in both Idaho and California (Bar #175238), giving the firm genuine dual-state capability.Together, according to the firm, the founders bring more than 60 years of combined legal experience, involvement in 2,000-plus depositions and complex trials, and decades of real-world business ownership.AvailabilityClark Meyers PC is now accepting new clients in Idaho and California. Business owners can book a free legal-strategy call at clarkmeyers.com/contact or by calling 855-208-2049.About Clark Meyers PCClark Meyers PC is a boutique business law firm delivering litigation-tested, executive-informed counsel for growth-stage companies in Idaho’s Treasure Valley and California’s East Bay. The firm specializes in flat-fee Fractional General Counsel and proactive business law — helping owners prevent legal problems, protect what they’ve built, and prosper. Offices are located in Nampa, Idaho and Concord, California. Learn more at clarkmeyers.com.Media ContactConor Meyers, Co-FounderClark Meyers PCPhone: 855-208-20494865 E. Franklin Rd, Ste 100Nampa, ID 836871401 Willow Pass Rd, Ste 840Concord, CA 94520Marketing Agency

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