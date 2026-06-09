Rock Pest Control Launches Summer Bed Bug Giveaway as Kansas City Prepares for World Cup Travel Surge

Ben Johnson Conducting Professional Bed Bug Inspection Professional Bed Bug Inspection of Headboard in Kansas City Kansas City prepares to welcome thousands of international visitors as a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, an event expected to increase tourism, hotel occupancy, and travel throughout the region.

Two Kansas City Area Homeowners Will Receive Free Bed Bug Extermination Services Valued Up to $3,000

Early detection is one of the most important factors in successful bed bug control” — Ben Johnson

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Kansas City prepares to welcome visitors from around the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Rock Pest Control is launching its annual Summer Bed Bug Giveaway to help homeowners protect their homes from one of the most common pests associated with increased travel: bed bugs.Throughout June and July, Rock Pest Control will award one residential customer each month a professional bed bug extermination service valued at up to $3,000. The giveaway is open to homeowners located within 75 miles of Kansas City who complete a free bed bug inspection during the promotional period.Industry experts have long recognized travel as one of the primary ways bed bugs spread between hotels, vacation rentals, public transportation, and residential properties. With Kansas City preparing to host World Cup matches and welcome thousands of international visitors, Rock Pest Control expects increased awareness and demand for bed bug inspections throughout the summer."Major events bring tremendous opportunities and excitement to our city," said Matt Muller, Owner of Rock Pest Control. "As Kansas City welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world, we also want homeowners to understand the importance of early detection and professional bed bug inspections. This giveaway is our way of helping local families stay protected while giving back to the community."How the Summer Bed Bug Giveaway WorksHomeowners who schedule and complete a free bed bug inspection with Rock Pest Control during June or July will automatically be entered into that month's drawing.No purchase is necessary to participate.Customers who choose to move forward with treatment before the drawing remain eligible. If selected as the winner, Rock Pest Control will refund the cost of the treatment, up to a maximum value of $3,000.Giveaway Highlights• One winner selected in June and one winner selected in July• Free bed bug inspections available within 75 miles of Kansas City• Up to $3,000 in free bed bug treatment awarded each month• No purchase required to enter• Customers who purchase treatment remain eligible for a refund if selected• Residential customers only• Professional inspections performed by experienced bed bug specialistsTravel Often Leads to Increased Bed Bug ActivityBed bugs are expert hitchhikers. Rather than traveling on their own, they are commonly transported through luggage, clothing, furniture, and personal belongings.According to Ben Johnson, Senior Bed Bug Inspector at Rock Pest Control, increased travel activity often leads to increased bed bug introductions into homes weeks later."Bed bugs don't travel on their own—they travel with people," Johnson explained. "Whenever we see a significant increase in hotel stays, vacation travel, short-term rentals, or major events that bring visitors into a city, we typically see an increase in bed bug inspection requests 30 to 45 days later. The earlier we identify a problem, the easier and more affordable it is to solve."Johnson leads Rock Pest Control's bed bug inspection division and has conducted hundreds of inspections throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.Meet Raven: Kansas City's Bed Bug Detection Dog Joining Johnson in the field is Raven, Rock Pest Control's highly trained bed bug detection dog.Raven assists homeowners by identifying live bed bug activity with exceptional accuracy, helping inspectors locate infestations that might otherwise go unnoticed. Together, Johnson and Raven provide one of the most advanced bed bug inspection services available in the Kansas City market."Our goal is to provide homeowners with accurate information and confidence," Johnson said. "Whether someone wins the giveaway or not, every inspection gives them a better understanding of what's happening inside their home."Bed Bug Prevention Tips for Summer TravelersAs travel increases throughout the summer, Rock Pest Control recommends the following precautions:• Inspect hotel mattress seams and headboards upon arrival• Keep luggage off beds and upholstered furniture• Store suitcases on luggage racks whenever possible• Wash and dry travel clothing on high heat after returning home• Schedule a professional bed bug inspection if you suspect exposureHow to EnterTo enter the Summer Bed Bug Giveaway, homeowners simply need to schedule and complete a free bed bug inspection during June or July.More information can be found at:Phone: 913-735-5451Email: info@rockpest.comWebsite: www.rockpest.com About Rock Pest ControlRock Pest Control is a locally owned and operated pest management company serving homeowners, businesses, apartment communities, and property managers throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. The company specializes in bed bug inspections, bed bug extermination, wildlife control, and general pest management services. Through advanced inspection methods, experienced technicians, and innovative tools such as certified bed bug detection dogs, Rock Pest Control helps customers identify and eliminate pest problems quickly and effectively.Media Contact:Matt MullerRock Pest Control913-735-5451info@rockpest.com

Rock Pest Control Launches Summer Bed Bug Giveaway Ahead of Increased World Cup Travel

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