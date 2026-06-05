Delaware Division of the Arts Earns 20 Awards at 2026 Delaware Press Association Communications Contest

Posted on June 5, 2026

STATEWIDE, Del. (June 5, 2026) – The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) earned 20 awards at the annual Delaware Press Association (DPA) Communications Contest Awards Banquet, held on May 13 in Dover, recognizing the work of the Division for excellence in communication and storytelling. While the contest is largely comprised of journalists, it also includes categories for public relations and communications professionals.

“The Division of the Arts invests in Delaware’s creative sector every day through grants, services, and direct support to artists and organizations across all three counties,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez. “But our work does not end when a grant is awarded. This team also makes sure the artists and organizations we fund are seen, celebrated, and connected to the audiences they serve. These awards recognize that fuller commitment to public service.”

“Whether it is a single radio spot or an annual report, our communications team approaches every project with the same goal: helping more people discover what is happening in Delaware’s arts community and feel invited to be part of it,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “These awards recognize a year of thoughtful, creative work, and they belong to the artists, organizations, and partners whose stories we have the privilege of telling. I am grateful to our team for the energy and excitement they bring to elevating Delaware’s arts and culture sector every day.”

In total, DDOA earned eight first-place awards, four second-place awards, two third-place awards, and six honorable mentions.

First Place

Arts Alive Delaware: Wilmington Children’s Chorus – Interview, Television

CreatiVeterans: Working with Clay – Video for Web, Nonprofit or Government Organization

2025 Delaware Arts Summit print advertisement – Advertising, Single Advertisement

2025 Poetry Out Loud poster – Advertising, Poster

DelawareScene.com radio commercial – Advertising, Radio

FY2024 Annual Report – Public Relations Campaign, Report

Director Jessica Ball Joins the NASAA Board – News or Feature Release, Single Release

2025 Poetry Out Loud Competition – News or Feature Releases, Multiple Releases

Second Place

Arts Alive Delaware: OperaDelaware – Interview, Television

Award Winners XXV postcard – Advertising, Single Advertisement

2025 State Employee Art Exhibition – News or Feature Releases, Multiple Releases

2025 Delaware Arts Summit Welcome Address – Speech

Third Place

Delaware Division of the Arts Facebook – Social Media Presence, Nonprofit, Government or Educational

2025 Delaware Arts Summit – News or Feature Releases, Multiple Releases

Honorable mentions recognized DDOA’s work across social media, video for web, public relations campaigns, and public relations materials.

The professionals and partners for the 2025 contest period include Andrew Truscott and Izzy Cocuzza of the Delaware Division of the Arts, Elias Muhammad of Advocate Media, and Brandon Reed and Ivan Thomas of DETV.

The Delaware Press Association contest is the first tier of a two-level competition. First-place winners are eligible to advance to the national contest through the National Federation of Press Women.

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About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.