'Living the World Cup' by Steve Kaffen Provides a Unique Perspective for the Upcoming 2026 Tournament

Prepare for the 2026 World Cup with Steve Kaffen’s Comprehensive New Book

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the 2026 FIFA World Cup quickly approaching, author Steve Kaffen’s latest release, “Living the World Cup,” reflects a deep knowledge and insider perspective on the world’s greatest sporting event. It poses a pressing question: what does it mean to live the World Cup?Few people are better qualified to answer that question than Steve Kaffen.Kaffen, whose World Cup journey began with a personal encounter with Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, has attended seven FIFA World Cups, including the past four, and will be attending matches in seven host cities (including two in the US) during the 2026 tournament, with plans to cover these experiences in a sequel to the recently released book.“Living the World Cup” is Kaffen’s 20th book, the 3rd focused on sports, and illustrates the lessons gained from a life intertwined with professional athletics and international travel. In 1994, when the US last hosted the World Cup, Steve wrote the tournament’s operating procedures and served as Rose Bowl finance manager. He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Russia in the mid-90s, and uses each World Cup event he attends as an opportunity to explore host cities.The book itself is a collection of insights, photographs, and tips drawn from a deep well of experience. Across 259 pages, Kaffen captures the humor, challenges, and cultural depth of the event, shares historical context, and offers personal anecdotes that can only be found through his unique connection to the tournament. Readers will learn how FIFA operates, including ticketing processes, team qualifications, and the roles of politics and culture across the organization.A bestselling photographer, Kaffen includes 200 images that bring past World Cups to life, and offers ideas and techniques for those looking to capture their own memories. He also provides 60 Tips for a Memorable World Cup that guides fans through various aspects of the tournament experience, from attending matches and navigating host cities with and without match tickets, to connecting with other fans and participating from home.“I have always been struck by how much there is to learn about cultures, politics, joy, disappointment, and community in a global event like the World Cup,” Kaffen writes in the book’s introduction, “and I have tried to share these observations. I hope you enjoy ‘Living the World Cup’ and that it helps you shape your own terrific World Cup experience. Perhaps I’ll see you at a match.”“Living the World Cup” (ASIN: B0H3G5VZYD) can be purchased on Amazon . The ebook retails for $5.95.Find Steve Kaffen’s other works at amazon.com/author/stevekaffen About the AuthorSteve Kaffen is an explorer and author whose twenty books document interesting places, global events, and personal travel experiences through narrative and extensive photography. He dedicates his books "To you, my fellow traveler, on the road and in life," and invites his readers to "execute your own memorable journeys."Steve is a long-time member of the famed Explorer's Club, nominated by mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary, and a former Peace Corps volunteer in Russia in the mid-1990s.He was born and grew up in New York City, and he has also lived in Baltimore, Paris, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and currently the Dupont Circle district of Washington, D.C. The University of Maryland, in its Alumni Spotlight, observed that “Steve Kaffen might well be the most interesting man in the world.”

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