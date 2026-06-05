Pyra AI Launches Lead Seeker, an AI-Powered Prospecting Workspace for Revenue Teams

New platform helps B2B revenue teams turn natural-language search prompts into verified leads, account context, and outreach-ready research

Prospecting should not feel like fighting a database” — Alex Mannine, Co-Founder & CTO of Pyra AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyra AI today announced the launch of Lead Seeker, its AI-powered lead intelligence workspace built to help B2B revenue teams find better-fit prospects faster, understand why each account matters, and move from search to outreach with more confidence.Lead Seeker combines natural-language lead search, verified contact intelligence, company context, Lead Compass intent-signal recommendations, guided targeting, and research-backed dossiers in one workspace. Rather than forcing users through rigid filters or spreadsheet-style prospecting workflows, the product lets teams describe who they want to reach in plain English, then translates that intent into structured searches with clear results, usage controls, and practical next steps."Prospecting should not feel like fighting a database," said Alex Mannine, Co-Founder & CTO of Pyra AI. "We built Lead Seeker so founders, sellers, marketers, and operators can describe the audience they need, get explainable results, and move into outreach with source-backed context instead of another static list."The Lead Seeker launch introduces several core capabilities:Natural-Language Lead SearchUsers can search with prompts such as "Find VP Sales contacts at SaaS companies in North America" or "Find business development leaders at target accounts," giving teams a faster way to move from intent to qualified prospect lists.Verified Contact IntelligenceLead Seeker helps surface work emails, role details, company information, and available contact signals so users can evaluate verified B2B intent leads before spending time on outreach.Workspace PersonalizationEach workspace can be tuned around a company's website, ideal customer profile, buyer personas, target industries, and buying signals. Lead Seeker then uses that context to suggest stronger searches and keep prospecting aligned with the team's go-to-market motion.Lead CompassLead Compass helps teams turn timely market signals into targeted prospecting opportunities by identifying relevant company news, business triggers, and account-level moments that may indicate buying intent. The feature connects those intent signals back to the user’s saved company profile, ICP, buyer roles, and buying signals, then translates them into search-ready prompts users can review, edit, and run inside Lead Seeker. By summarizing the business signal, recommended buyer angle, and timing context, Lead Compass gives teams a clearer “why now” for prospecting and helps them focus on accounts and contacts that are more likely to fit their business.Outreach-Ready DossiersBeyond basic contact lists, Lead Seeker can generate research-backed lead dossiers that summarize relevant context, outreach angles, and account-level details for more informed sales conversations.Explainable Search GuidanceWhen searches are too narrow or results are limited, Lead Seeker provides plain-language guidance to help users understand what happened and how to improve the search, without exposing unnecessary technical complexity.Built-In Usage ControlsThe product includes credit tracking, workspace-level usage controls, and safeguards designed to help teams manage lead spend responsibly.CRM-Ready WorkflowsLead Seeker is built with CRM handoff in mind, helping teams move saved leads and research into downstream sales workflows.Lead Seeker is designed for founders, sales teams, agencies, RevOps leaders, and go-to-market operators who need a cleaner path from "who should we target?" to "who should we contact next?"Lead Seeker Launch OfferAs part of the launch, Pyra AI is offering a free trial of Lead Seeker. Teams can claim five verified B2B intent leads , run a real prospect search, receive source-backed dossiers, and see how fresh prospect intelligence can support their pipeline.About Pyra AIPyra AI builds AI-powered products for B2B revenue teams. Its Lead Seeker product is an AI-powered lead intelligence workspace that helps teams discover verified contacts, understand target accounts, and generate research-backed outreach dossiers. The platform combines natural-language search, workspace personalization, lead credits, and guided prospecting workflows to make outbound research faster, clearer, and more actionable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.