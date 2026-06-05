Bibles and Badges by Steven C. Hinton Offers Hope and Healing for Servants Carrying Hidden Burdens

Bibles and Badges by Steven C. Hinton

This Christian guide speaks to pastors, first responders, chaplains, caregivers, counselors, and leaders seeking restoration, resilience, and power.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where ministry leaders, law enforcement officers, chaplains, counselors, caregivers, and community servants often carry the pain of others in silence, author Steven C. Hinton introduces Bibles and Badges: The Toll of the Role, a timely and deeply compassionate book written for those who give tirelessly while quietly struggling beneath the weight of responsibility.

Bibles and Badges: The Toll of the Role by Steven C. Hinton explores the often-overlooked emotional, spiritual, and personal burdens carried by pastors, chaplains, law enforcement officers, first responders, military personnel, and other caregivers. Drawing from years of ministry, Christian counseling, chaplaincy, and public service experience, Hinton combines biblical truth with practical insight to address burnout, trauma, compassion fatigue, and the need for lasting restoration. The book offers encouragement, wisdom, and hope for those who spend their lives serving others while quietly carrying the weight of their own responsibilities.

Blending biblical truth with insights from neuroscience, stress research, trauma recovery, and emotional health, Bibles and Badges offers readers a practical and spiritually grounded roadmap toward healing. Hinton addresses the emotional overload, chronic stress, trauma exposure, and spiritual fatigue that can slowly push even the strongest servants into survival mode. With warmth, clarity, and pastoral care, he helps readers recognize the cost of constant service while pointing them toward peace, balance, and restoration.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Hinton’s years of experience in ministry, Christian counseling, law enforcement, and chaplaincy. Through those roles, he has witnessed firsthand how easily dedicated servants can neglect the condition of their own souls while carrying the burdens of others. His message is both honest and hopeful, reminding readers that faithful service does not require emotional exhaustion, relational distance, or silent suffering.

Written for pastors, first responders, chaplains, caregivers, counselors, and leaders, the book speaks directly to those who often feel unseen in their struggle. It encourages readers to pursue healthy stewardship of their emotional, spiritual, and relational lives while rediscovering the restoring grace of God. Hinton’s approach is both practical and personal, offering tools for resilience and renewal without losing sight of the deep spiritual foundation that sustains long-term faithful living.

Steven C. Hinton brings a unique voice to this important topic through his combined background in ministry, Christian counseling, law enforcement, and chaplaincy. His work reflects a deep understanding of service, sacrifice, trauma, and the quiet toll that leadership and caregiving can take on the human heart. Through Bibles and Badges, he offers not only insight but also encouragement for those who need permission to heal.

Bibles and Badges: The Toll of the Role is now available.

About the Author

Steven C. Hinton is a pastor, Christian counselor, chaplain, and ministry leader who has spent years walking alongside individuals, couples, families, first responders, and fellow pastors through some of life's most challenging moments. His ministry has focused on helping people navigate crisis, grief, marriage struggles, spiritual growth, leadership challenges, and personal restoration through the practical application of biblical truth.

A former paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and a veteran of law enforcement and corrections, Steven brings a unique perspective to ministry, combining real-world experience with a deep commitment to pastoral care. His background has allowed him to serve people in high-stress environments while remaining grounded in the hope and wisdom found in Scripture.

Steven has lived in a blended family for more than thirty-five years alongside his wife, and together they have been blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren, and one Yorkie. Those years of family life, ministry, and service have shaped his conviction that people need both truth and compassion, especially during life's most difficult seasons.

He currently serves in pastoral ministry, as a reserve deputy sheriff, and chaplain in Arkansas, where he continues to counsel, teach, mentor, and equip others for faithful service.

Through Steadfast Shepherd Press, Steven is committed to developing biblically grounded, practical resources that help pastors, chaplains, counselors, and Christian leaders serve with wisdom, courage, and compassion.

"For the Lord is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations." — Psalm 100:5 (NIV)

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0dKkBT9q

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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