EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DIVISION URGES RESIDENTS TO BE JAXREADY AT THE START OF HURRICANE SEASON

Today marks the first day of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, and the City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division is urging residents to take proactive steps now to protect themselves and be JaxReady.

The 2026-2027 City of Jacksonville Preparedness and Response Guide is available for download now on JaxReady.com. This year’s cover features an Emergency Road Access Team (ERAT) response, which brings JFRD, JEA, and JSO together when disaster strikes, a powerful reminder that keeping our community safe before, during, and after a storm is a team effort.

Inside, the guide walks residents through the four fundamentals of preparedness:

Get a kit

Have a plan

Know your zone

Stay informed

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or new to Jacksonville, these steps can make a life-saving difference when a storm threatens our area.

“Preparation is a 365-day-a-year operation. Our Emergency Preparedness Division is hard at work throughout the year ensuring that every department, partner, and neighborhood is ready before a disaster ever occurs,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “We're asking every neighbor to make sure their family is JaxReady as well.”

“Preparedness saves lives,” said Andre Ayoub, Chief of the City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division. “I encourage every resident to visit JaxReady.com, download the guide, discuss your emergency plan with your household, and take action today, before a storm threatens.”

Residents are encouraged to review the guide, identify any gaps in their preparedness plan, and take action while time allows. The 2026-2027 Emergency Preparedness and Response Guide is available digitally at JaxReady.com and on the JaxReady mobile app.