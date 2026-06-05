MAYOR DEEGAN DEBUTS NEW LITTER-FIGHTING EQUIPMENT, CAMERAS IN CITYWIDE PUSH TO KEEP JAX CUTE

Mayor Donna Deegan today unveiled a suite of new equipment and resources to accelerate the City of Jacksonville's fight against litter and illegal dumping, backed by $400,000 in City Council-approved funding. The debut included ATVs, trailers, surveillance cameras, and a newly wrapped volunteer supply trailer. It’s all part of the administration's citywide Keep Jax Cute, Don't Pollute initiative.

"Today, we're not just talking about a cleaner Jacksonville. We're doing it," said Mayor Deegan. "At every town hall I've held, in every neighborhood, people are coming to me with concerns about litter and blight. Jacksonville is a world-class city, and world-class cities don't accept litter as a fact of life."

The new equipment will expand the reach and efficiency of City cleanup crews, allowing teams to cover larger geographic areas more safely. Surveillance cameras will be deployed at locations across Duval County to document illegal dumping and support enforcement efforts through JSO's Solid Waste Division. Additional funding will also support litter control teams and private contractors for after-hours and weekend cleanups.

"I want to extend a big thank you to both the Mayor and the City Council for providing the funding we needed to purchase the necessary resources and equipment. None of this would have been possible without it," said Richard Reichard, Director of Administrative Services. "The ATVs and trailers will allow our teams to clean up larger geographic areas more efficiently and safely. The cameras will give the JSO team assigned to the Solid Waste Division the information and evidence needed to hold those accountable for littering."

Reichard also noted that the funding provided gloves and supplies to assist volunteers participating in Keep Jacksonville Beautiful and Keep Jax Cute, Don't Pollute events. A newly wrapped trailer stocked with those supplies will be deployed at community cleanups and other anti-litter projects across the city.

The effort builds on the administration's two-pronged approach: increasing cleanup resources in every neighborhood while simultaneously working to change behavior and prevent littering before it happens.

Mayor Deegan also highlighted the ongoing Jax Litter League competition in partnership with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, in which neighborhood teams compete to collect litter. The winning team next month will receive a private suite at a Jumbo Shrimp game and the opportunity to throw out the first pitch.