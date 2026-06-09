AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at Southeast Linux Fest 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced that board chair benny Vasquez is slated to speak at Southeast Linux Fest , an annual Linux and open source software conference taking place June 12-14 at the Sonesta Charlotte Lower South End in Charlotte, North Carolina.From 11-11:45 a.m. CDT in Salon A (Altispeed Ballroom) on Sunday, June 14, Vasquez will present a session titled “'setenforce 0' Is Not the Solution: Living With SELinux,” where she will focus on practical strategies for working with Security-Enhanced Linux without disabling critical security protections.During the session, Vasquez will walk attendees through the commands and troubleshooting techniques that resolve the majority of SELinux denials, explain how to interpret audit logs more effectively, and outline when administrators should rely on booleans versus creating custom policies. Designed for Linux users and system administrators alike, attendees will walk away with practical, real-world strategies for troubleshooting Security-Enhanced Linux issues while maintaining secure and stable environments.For more information, visit:With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vasques showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email hello@almalinux.org.For detailed information on Southeast Linux Fest, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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