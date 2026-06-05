JAMES G. ONDER MARKS 20 CONSECUTIVE YEARS OF SUPER LAWYERS RECOGNITION AS THREE ONDERLAW ATTORNEYS EARN 2026 HONORS

James G. Onder, Founder and Managing Partner, OnderLaw Steve Ringkamp, Catastrophic Injury Attorney, OnderLaw Derek Sieck, Personal Injury & Workers’ Comp Attorney, OnderLaw

Founder James G. Onder marks 20 consecutive years of recognition while Stephen Ringkamp and Derek Sieck earn 2026 Super Lawyers honors

We are honored to be recognized by Super Lawyers once again, but the greatest recognition comes from the trust our clients place in us during some of the most difficult times in their lives.” — James G. Onder

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnderLaw is proud to announce that three of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, recognizing their professional achievements, peer recognition, and commitment to advocating for individuals and families throughout Missouri and across the country.Founder and Managing Partner James G. Onder was once again named to the Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers list, marking his 20th consecutive year of recognition by Super Lawyers. Since first being selected in 2007, Onder has earned recognition among the region's leading attorneys for his work representing individuals harmed by negligence, dangerous products, and corporate wrongdoing.Attorney Stephen Ringkamp was also selected to the 2026 Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers list for his outstanding work on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. Ringkamp is widely respected for his advocacy, litigation skills, and dedication to achieving meaningful results for clients.In addition, Derek P. Sieck was named to the 2026 Missouri & Kansas Rising Stars list. The Rising Stars distinction recognizes outstanding attorneys who are either age 40 or younger or have been practicing law for 10 years or less. Fewer than 2.5% of attorneys in each state receive this honor."We are honored to be recognized by Super Lawyers once again, but the greatest recognition comes from the trust our clients place in us during some of the most difficult times in their lives," said James G. Onder, Founder and Managing Partner of OnderLaw. "For 20 years, I have had the privilege of standing alongside individuals and families seeking justice, accountability, and a path forward. This recognition reflects not only my work, but the dedication of our entire team. I'm especially proud to see Stephen and Derek recognized this year for their outstanding advocacy and commitment to the people we serve every day."Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made through a patented multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Rising Stars candidates undergo the same rigorous selection process and represent a small percentage of attorneys in each state.About OnderLaw:For more than two decades, OnderLaw has fought for injured individuals and families in personal injury, product liability, mass tort, and complex litigation matters. The nationally recognized firm has recovered over $6 billion for clients nationwide while remaining deeply committed to serving the St. Louis community and helping those impacted by life-changing injuries.

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