Mobility City of Vancouver, WA Celebrates Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons..

Mobility City of Vancouver is now open, offering local access to mobility equipment sales, rentals, repairs and showroom test drives.

For many families, finding the right mobility equipment or getting a device repaired is about far more than convenience. It is about independence, dignity and quality of life” — Bill Babby, co-owner of Mobility City of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Vancouver , WA celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at its new showroom, located at 9301 NE 5th Ave., Suites G102/104, Vancouver, WA 98665.Owned and operated by Bill and Kristin Babby, Mobility City of Vancouver provides local access to mobility equipment sales, rentals and repair services for seniors, Veterans, caregivers and individuals living with mobility challenges. Guests attending the grand opening were able to tour the showroom, enjoy refreshments and learn more about the mobility solutions and services now available locally.“For many families, finding the right mobility equipment or getting a device repaired is about far more than convenience. It is about independence, dignity and quality of life,” said Bill Babby, co-owner of Mobility City of Vancouver. “We are excited to be a local resource people can trust. Customers often tell us that what sets us apart is the ability to come into our showroom and test drive power wheelchairs and scooters before making a purchase. We even have a racetrack in the middle of our showroom so people can truly try before they buy.”Mobility City of Vancouver offers mobility scooters , power wheelchairs, lift chairs, walking aids, ramps, hospital beds, bath safety products and other mobility solutions. The location also provides equipment rentals and repair services designed to help customers remain safe, mobile and independent.Bill and Kristin’s decision to bring Mobility City to Vancouver was shaped by their professional backgrounds and personal experience caring for family members. Their goal is to create a welcoming local resource where customers and caregivers can receive trusted guidance, dependable equipment and compassionate service.The Vancouver location is now open and serving customers throughout the local community.About Mobility City of Vancouver, WAMobility City of Vancouver, WA is a locally owned mobility equipment showroom serving Vancouver and surrounding communities with sales, rentals and repair services. Backed by nearly 40 years of industry experience through the Mobility City network, the local team is committed to helping customers find dependable solutions that support independence and quality of life.Mobility City of Vancouver, WA9301 NE 5th Ave., Suites G102/104Vancouver, WA 98665Customer Phone: (360) 837-5594Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

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