Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Joss Favela On Friday, July 3rd

Soboba Casino Resort Joss Favela

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Joss Favela to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, July 3rd at 9pm.Known for blending traditional banda and norteño music with modern storytelling and heartfelt lyrics, Favela has become one of the most recognized voices in regional Mexican music.His soulful performances and award-winning songwriting have earned him widespread acclaim, including the ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year award three straight years from 2016-2018. He has been nominated for two GRAMMYAwards, four Latin GRAMMYAwards as well as nine Premios Lo Nuestro.Originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, he composed his first song at age 12 and gained attention as a songwriter, collaborating with artists including Alejenadro Fernandez, Banda El Rocodo and others, before emerging as a successful recording artist in his own right.Favela is known for popular songs including “Pienso en Ti,” “Me Hubieras Dicho,” “Cuando Fuimos Nada,” and “La Magia de Tus Ojos,” showcasing both his songwriting talent and emotional vocal style. In addition to his music, he has served as a mentor on shows such as “La Voz” and “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.” For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:###

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