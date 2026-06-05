Armadillo Workforce Housing Announces Ramp Up of Data Center Customers Utilizing its Flagship Property in Reeves County

As data center development accelerates, our team is prepared to provide the housing, services, and logistical support needed. We are proud to play a role in powering the growth of the digital economy.” — Michael Maloney

ODESSA, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armadillo Workforce Housing, a division of Armadillo Hotel Group, has increased its exposure to the fast-growing data center construction market by signing a multi-year agreement with a major data center supplier to provide overnight accommodations, recreation facilities and meal service at Armadillo’s flagship location in Pecos, Texas. This expansion comes as West Texas, and Reeves County in particular, continues to attract significant investment in digital infrastructure projects, creating demand for thousands of skilled construction workers and the housing needed to support them. Armadillo is particularly well positioned to benefit from this significant market demand due to its experience building, owning and operating workforce housing facilities for corporate customers in the West Texas region, as well as its substantial inventory of modular housing units and kitchen/dining/recreation buildings which are immediately available for use on such projects."These agreements reflect our commitment to supporting the workforce behind some of the most significant infrastructure investments happening in America today," said Michael Maloney, President of Armadillo Workforce Housing. "As data center development accelerates, our team is prepared to provide the housing, services, and logistical support needed to help these projects succeed. We are proud to play a role in powering the growth of the digital economy."About Armadillo Workforce HousingArmadillo Workforce Housing, a division of Armadillo Hotel Group, provides workforce housing, hospitality, food service and logistical support services for large-scale construction, infrastructure, energy, industrial, and digital infrastructure projects throughout North America. With a combination of permanent workforce lodging facilities and rapidly deployable housing assets, Armadillo delivers turnkey accommodations and support services designed to meet the needs of projects in remote and high-growth regions. The company's proprietary technology platform enables efficient workforce management, operational oversight, and service delivery at scale, helping clients maintain productivity and streamline logistics across complex project environments. Armadillo provides housing, food service, recreation facilities, and other workforce solutions that help clients attract, house, and support their teams wherever the job takes them.Contact:Alexandria Simpsonalexandria@redpixelmarketing.com432-312-5535#####

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