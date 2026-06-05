U.S. Department of Education Announces Mario Lopez Will Host “PRESIDENTIAL 1776 AWARD” Special

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) announced that television host and entertainment personality Mario Lopez will host the PRESIDENTIAL 1776 AWARD special, which will be broadcast Tuesday, June 30, (8:00-9:30PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

The national finals mark the conclusion of the first-ever Presidential 1776 Award competition, a nationwide civics challenge created to celebrate America’s top high school students and their knowledge of our nation’s founding principles. The Presidential 1776 Award National Finals will bring the top performers from each region to the nation’s capital for a live, in-person competition, testing their knowledge of the Constitution, America’s founding principles, and defining moments in U.S. history.

“We are thrilled to have Mario Lopez help bring these inspiring students and their impressive achievements to audiences nationwide,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “The Presidential 1776 Award celebrates academic excellence, a deep understanding of the Constitution, our nation’s history, and the legacy of freedom that continue to shape our country. These students represent the very best of the next generation of American civic leadership.”

“The Presidential 1776 Award is a unique opportunity to celebrate students who are passionate about civic knowledge and the American story,” said Mario Lopez. “I’m honored to be part of something that shines a light on these bright young people who will carry our nation into the future.”

Best known for his decades-long career in television and entertainment, Lopez will host the nationally televised broadcast special accompanying the competition, helping spotlight the stories and achievements of students from across the country.

Through the broadcast, audiences nationwide will have the opportunity to witness a televised special about this historic competition and celebrate the next generation of American civic leaders. The broadcast special is produced by Alongi Media, with Phil Alongi and Gideon Hayes serving as executive producers.

About the Presidential 1776 Award