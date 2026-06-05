Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, Military Deputy to the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for International Armaments Cooperation, and leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) attended an Advanced Manufacturing (AM) workshop hosted by the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HUST), May 20, 2026, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Attendees of the workshop were representatives from Central Pennsylvania’s engineering industry and nonprofit sector, as well as faculty, staff, and students from the University’s AM and Robotics, Engineering and Mathematical Sciences, and Interactive Media programs.

Alexander Zazwirsky represented NAVSUP’s AM Team at the workshop and he spoke to attendees about NAVSUP’s commitment to collaborating with academia and industry as the Navy incorporates AM technologies for enhancing operational readiness and capability.

“Collaboration between academia and industry remains essential for us to accelerate adoptions of advanced manufacturing,” Zazwirsky said. “Academia brings research and innovation; industry brings production expertise and technology acceleration; while the Navy provides the operational requirements and sustainment needs.”

Part of the workshop involved NAVSUP leaders touring the University’s various engineering labs.

“Visitors to the labs will recognize that we have created a technological proving ground that brings together advanced manufacturing, material science, processing, reverse engineering, robotics, and novel machine techniques through digital design and a truly collaborative environment combining academic excellence with strong defense and industry partnerships,” said L.J. Holmes, the workshop’s lead organizer for HUST.

“A few key takeaways stood out during the lab visit and our discussions,” Zazwirsky said. “First the technology is advancing much faster than many realize, the capabilities demonstrated in additive manufacturing showed that it is becoming a true source of production capability rather than simply prototyping. Second, success is less about the printers and machines themselves and more about the surrounding digital ecosystem.”

Advanced manufacturing refers to innovative technologies which fabricate, repair, rework or reverse engineer parts or components. These include Additive Manufacturing or 3D-printing, Subtractive Manufacturing, Cold Spray and Directed Energy deposition and coatings removal, Robotics and automation, Data Analytics, and Advanced Machining.

Zazwirsky said that NAVSUP is the ideal Navy organization to lead engagement efforts with academic and industry leaders about AM.

“NAVSUP is uniquely position to bridge the gap between advanced manufacturing and operational fleet readiness,” Zazwirsky said. “NAVSUP manages the supply chains, logistics networks, inventory strategies and sustainment process that deliver those technologies at scale. As Navy’s logistics enterprise, NAVSUP has visibility across platforms, weapon systems, maintenance activities and material requirements. This perspective allows us to identify the high value opportunities for AM, especially addressing the obsolescence, long lead times, reduced manufacturing capabilities and readiness impacts.”

In 2024, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition released the inaugural Department of the Navy (DoN) Advanced Manufacturing Strategy, which signals the DoN’s commitment to advanced manufacturing.

A Department-wide embrace of advanced manufacturing technologies is a key enabler to building readiness and capability now, a central intent of the Chief of Naval Operations NAVPLAN 2024 and the Commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 (2023) Annual Update.

Harrisburg University of ScienceandTechnology (HU) is an independent, nonprofit university offering degrees in advanced manufacturing, engineering, robotics, nursing, cybersecurity, and other critical fields. Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, HUservesa diverse student body throughbachelor’s,master’s, and doctoral programs that link learning and research with practical applications.

NAVSUP and Navy Supply Corps oversee a diverse portfolio including supply chain management for material support to Navy, Marine Corps, joint and coalition partners, supply operations, conventional ordnance, contracting, resale, transportation, security assistance, Sailor & family care, including food service, postal services, retail facilities, and movement of household goods. In addition to its headquarters activity, the NAVSUP Enterprise consists of 11 commands located worldwide.