CAIN Announces Fall 2026 LIVE AND IN WORSHIP TOUR

CAIN Fall 2026 - Live and in Worship Tour

25-city headline tour features special guests Jenn Johnson, Jon Reddick, Lizzie Morgan, Kristian Stanfill, Joe L Barnes, Leeland, Patrick Mayberry, and bodie

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning sibling trio CAIN is inviting audiences across the country into an unforgettable season of worship this fall with the announcement of their CAIN LIVE AND IN WORSHIP TOUR, a 25-city headline outing kicking off September 17 in Grove City, Ohio.

Known for their joyful spirit, infectious harmonies, and songs that inspire hope, CAIN's newest headline tour is designed to create space for a genuine encounter with God. Through songs that speak life and moments of intentional worship, each evening will offer an uplifting and deeply restorative experience for concertgoers.

Adding to the sense of community that defines CAIN's live experience, each tour weekend will feature a designated color theme shared by CAIN, the special guest artist, and concertgoers alike. Fans are encouraged to wear the featured color for their city's event, creating a vibrant visual expression of unity and celebration throughout the evening. The color themes will rotate throughout the tour, transforming each stop into a unique and memorable worship experience.

“When we first started touring, we called it Live and In Color because we wanted people to get to know who CAIN is — our themes, our personalities, and even the way we each wear a specific color,” said Madison Cain Johnson. “People know us for that now, and they’ll still see that fun side of CAIN on this tour. But this time, we’re calling it Live and In Worship because we want people to experience something even deeper. My prayer for this tour is that every person would feel welcomed, encouraged, and reminded that God sees them, knows them, and loves them deeply.”

Reflecting on the heart behind the tour, Logan Cain added, “On our last tour, we challenged ourselves to leave room for God to move by opening up the altar during the night, and it was incredible to see how people responded. It reminded me that I don’t want to simply press play and run a show. Last fall, we intentionally put a pause in the production to spend time in worship, and it changed everything for us. We’ve seen how powerful it can be when people put aside distractions, lift their voices, and simply meet with Him.”

“We’ve always taken pride in putting together a polished, high-energy experience and being great entertainers,” shares Taylor Cain Matz. “That’s still a big part of who we are, but this tour is about creating space for people to encounter Jesus while also having a great time together. From the music to the special guests to the fun of everyone joining in on the color themes, every night is going to feel like a celebration. Our hope is that people leave full of joy, full of hope, and even more excited about who Jesus is.”

The tour continues the group's mission of creating nights that blend joyful celebration with meaningful worship. Special guest artists will join the tour throughout its run, including Jenn Johnson, Jon Reddick, Lizzie Morgan, Kristian Stanfill, Joe L Barnes, Leeland, Patrick Mayberry, and bodie.

An exclusive pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 10, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, September 17, 2026 – Grove City, OH – The Naz Church

Guest: Jenn Johnson | Wear: Red

Friday, September 18, 2026 – Anderson, IN – Reardon Auditorium

Guest: Jenn Johnson | Wear: Red

Saturday, September 19, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center

Guest: Jenn Johnson | Wear: Red

Thursday, September 24, 2026 – McDonough, GA – Eagle's Landing Baptist Church

Guest: Jon Reddick | Wear: Blue

Friday, September 25, 2026 – Richmond, VA – Liberation Church

Guest: Jon Reddick | Wear: Blue

Saturday, September 26, 2026 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Palmetto Pointe Church

Guest: Jon Reddick | Wear: Blue

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

Guest: Lizzie Morgan | Wear: Orange

Friday, October 2, 2026 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

Guest: Lizzie Morgan | Wear: Orange

Saturday, October 3, 2026 – Erie, PA – Erie First Assembly

Guest: Lizzie Morgan | Wear: Orange

Thursday, October 8, 2026 – Bourbonnais, IL – Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University

Guest: Kristian Stanfill | Wear: Blue

Friday, October 9, 2026 – Eden Prairie, MN – Grace Church

Guest: Kristian Stanfill | Wear: Blue

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Brookfield, WI – Elmbrook Church

Guest: Kristian Stanfill | Wear: Blue

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – Sheffield Family Life Center

Guest: Joe L Barnes | Wear: Red

Friday, October 16, 2026 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

Guest: Joe L Barnes | Wear: Red

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – Sterling Heights, MI – Bethesda Christian Church

Guest: Joe L Barnes | Wear: Red

Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Little Rock, AR – Geyer Springs First Baptist Church

Guest: Leeland | Wear: Orange

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Monroe, LA – Jack Howard Theater

Guest: Leeland | Wear: Orange

Saturday, October 24, 2026 – Bethany, OK – Council Road Baptist Church

Guest: Leeland | Wear: Orange

Thursday, October 29, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – The Wright Center at Samford University

Guest: Patrick Mayberry | Wear: Red

Friday, October 30, 2026 – Lexington, SC – Mt. Horeb Church

Guest: Patrick Mayberry | Wear: Red

Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Montgomery, AL – Vaughn Forest Church

Guest: Patrick Mayberry | Wear: Red

Thursday, November 5, 2026 – Keller, TX – Northwood Church

Guest: bodie | Wear: Orange

Friday, November 6, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

Guest: bodie | Wear: Orange

Saturday, November 7, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Dream City Church

Guest: bodie | Wear: Orange

Sunday, November 8, 2026 – Cypress, CA – SeaCoast Grace Church

Guest: bodie | Wear: Orange

About CAIN:

It has been said that if you spend five minutes with the members of CAIN you’ll feel like you’ve spent the afternoon in the sunshine. Their joy spills over onto each person they meet, and their bright smiles are as contagious as their stunning harmonies. Pouring their joy into their music, CAIN has discovered what it’s like to live their calling while doing their favorite thing - singing about Jesus.

Raised in Hartselle, Alabama as pastor's kids, CAIN - Taylor Cain Matz, Madison Cain Johnson, and Logan Cain - got their first break opening for Dave Barnes and Andrew Ripp at a show in 2012. Now more than a decade later, they've headlined multiple tours and shared the stage with Chris Tomlin, TobyMac, Phil Wickham and more.

They hit No. 1 back-to-back at radio with their first two singles, "Rise Up (Lazarus)" and "Yes He Can," both songs from their first full-length album Rise Up. Their viral single "I'm So Blessed" from that same album took over social media with more than 513.9M short-form video views. Recently, those three singles and one more – The Commission – have been certified RIAA gold. They released their second full-length album, Jesus Music, in October of 2023. Their single “I Made It” sparked momentum on socials as people took to socials to share their testimonies of what they had made it through. CAIN is set to release a new single in the summer of 2026, pointing towards a third full-length album coming soon thereafter.

In their career to date, they've won a K-LOVE Fan Award for Top Breakout Single "Rise Up (Lazarus)" in 2021 and the 2024 GMA Dove Award for Television Series of the Year for their reality television series “Chasing CAIN” and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year for Jesus Music. Also, they took home the 2025 GMA Dove Award for their kids’ choral project, CAIN for Kids. The group also hosted the 2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards show and is set to make their second appearance at the historic Grand Ole Opry in May of 2026.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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