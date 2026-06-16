Evans Moore, LLC Serves as Information Source for The Post and Courier’s Investigative Series on SC Detention Centers

Evans Moore, LLC served as a source for The Post and Courier’s “Caught in the Cycle” series, providing case records and facilitating client testimony.

We represent families seeking accountability and transparency regarding medical care in correctional environments.” — James B. Moore III, co-founder of Evans Moore, LLC

GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evans Moore, LLC , a South Carolina trial law firm, provided non-confidential case data and facilitated family interviews for "Caught in the Cycle," a five-part investigative series published by The Post and Courier. The investigative report examines the circumstances surrounding the deaths of more than 100 inmates with mental illness in South Carolina detention centers over the past decade.Several individuals featured in the series were represented by Evans Moore, LLC, including the Estates of D'Angelo Brown, Kevin Gordon, Lorenza Trapp, and Forrest Kreider. According to legal filings, each of these cases involved individuals who required medical or psychiatric care upon entering the correctional system and subsequently died while in custody.Official documentation and verification for these proceedings can be accessed via the South Carolina public index under the following case numbers: Estate of D'Angelo Brown, Case No. 2023-CP-10-01166; Estate of Kevin Gordon, Case No. 2020-CP-10-01562; Estate of Lorenza Trapp, Case No. 2025-CP-10-04953; and Estate of Forrest Kreider, Case No. 2026-CP-10-01885.Part 3 of the investigative series focuses on the detention of Kevin Gordon, a 41-year-old man diagnosed with chronic schizophrenia who was held in the Florence County jail in 2018. Mr. Gordon subsequently died while in custody from a small bowel obstruction. Evans Moore, LLC facilitated a video interview with Mr. Gordon’s brother, Derrick Gordon, and provided the publication with access to public court records and legal filings detailing the conditions of his confinement.In 2022, Evans Moore, LLC managed a lawsuit on behalf of Mr. Gordon’s estate against Florence County, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the jail's contracted medical staff. The litigation concluded with a confidential settlement exceeding $1 million. Evans Moore, LLC regularly handles detention center misconduct and civil rights litigation throughout South Carolina."Our firm provided public case information to assist in documenting the management of inmates with mental illness within state detention facilities," said James B. Moore III , co-founder of Evans Moore, LLC. "We represent families seeking accountability and transparency regarding medical care in correctional environments." Detailed information regarding the "Caught in the Cycle" series and the firm’s litigation history is available on the Evans Moore, LLC website About Evans Moore, LLCEvans Moore, LLC is a South Carolina trial firm with offices in Georgetown and Charleston, representing clients statewide in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and civil rights cases. Founded by Scott Evans and James B. Moore III, they have recovered over $200 million in verdicts and settlements, including a $10 million jury verdict in a jail medical negligence case, a $7.9 million settlement for a cyclist’s wrongful death, a $5 million medical malpractice verdict, and multiple verdicts in excess of $1 million. Their results have been ranked among the Top 25 jury verdicts in the U.S. and the Top 10 in South Carolina in multiple years. Both attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, and every case is handled directly by the founding partners. The firm offers free consultations and works exclusively on a contingency basis.

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