NarroWay Theatre Prepares to Welcome Baby Camel Cleopatra to Fort Mill Stage Family

Baby Camel Cleopatra prepares for the trip to her new home Cleopatra will join her big brother, Solomon, on the NarroWay stage

Baby Camel Cleopatra Arriving June 8 to Join NarroWay's Live Biblical Productions Near Charlotte

It means family. We're excited to see these two siblings grow up together and become part of the stories we share with our audiences.” — Rebecca Martin

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NarroWay Productions is preparing to welcome its newest cast member, a five-month-old dromedary camel named Cleopatra, who will arrive at the theatre on Monday, June 8.

Cleopatra will join her older brother, Solomon, a four-year-old dromedary camel who has become a beloved part of NarroWay's live Biblical productions. Her arrival will give Solomon something he has never had before—a companion of his own kind.

The journey to bring Cleopatra to South Carolina began years ago when NarroWay Director Rebecca Martin told Solomon's owner and breeder, Trent Reynolds, that if he ever had a female camel related to Solomon, NarroWay would love the opportunity to purchase her.

"When Cleopatra was born in January, those conversations became a reality," said Martin. "We are thrilled to welcome her to NarroWay and excited about the role she will play in our ministry and productions for years to come."

Although Reynolds was initially hesitant to sell the young camel, he ultimately agreed, knowing the care and attention she would receive at NarroWay.

Preparations for Cleopatra's arrival have been underway for several weeks. Staff members have modified an existing stall by increasing the height of the enclosure and adjusting feeding areas to accommodate her growth. A section of the outdoor paddock has also been designated as a private introduction area where Cleopatra can safely become acquainted with Solomon and the theatre's other animals.

Additional preparations include specialized camelid minerals and creep feed designed to support her nutritional needs during the transition.

Known for her sweet disposition and curious personality, Cleopatra will eventually become part of NarroWay's Biblical productions. Her anticipated stage debut is scheduled for "The Real Christmas Story," opening this November, although theatre officials say guests may have opportunities to meet her before then.

Live animals have long been a hallmark of NarroWay Productions. In addition to Solomon and Cleopatra, the theatre is home to horses, donkeys, sheep, goats, and pigs that help bring Biblical stories to life for audiences throughout the Carolinas.

Dromedary camels are known for their intelligence, social nature, and ability to form strong bonds with both humans and other animals. The species is distinguished by its single hump and is the most common camel species in the world.

For Solomon, however, the arrival of Cleopatra means much more than adding another animal to the cast.

"It means family," Martin said. "We're excited to see these two siblings grow up together and become part of the stories we share with our audiences."

About NarroWay Productions

NarroWay Productions is a Christian theatre company located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, serving the greater Charlotte region. Known for its Broadway-style dinner theatre productions, NarroWay presents family-friendly shows that combine professional entertainment, live animals, music, and faith-based storytelling.

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