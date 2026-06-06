AMERICA — THE SHOW OPENS JUNE 27 IN LAS VEGAS FOR THE NATION'S 250TH

Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with America The Show in a way only Vegas can do with show girls and sparkles.

America — The Show, a family-friendly celebration of America's 250th, opens June 27 in Las Vegas with live singers, showgirls, and comedy by Joe Trammel.

This show is a celebration of America with a true Las Vegas spirit — a family-friendly sing, laugh, and dance-along where you'll know every song.” — Pete Housley, Executive Producer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel in Las Vegas is excited to announce America — The Show , a new live variety production celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary, opens June 27, 2026 at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel.The 75-minute show celebrates more than eight decades of American music, from the Star Spangled Banner to Neil Diamond's America, including a "Cities of America" medley that lands, fittingly, on Viva Las Vegas.The production is designed as a celebration for every American — families, veterans, first-time visitors, and lifelong Las Vegas entertainment fans. With a 4:00 PM curtain, the show offers a rare family-friendly afternoon option on the Las Vegas entertainment calendar, making it accessible for guests of all ages and an easy start to a Las Vegas evening.The cast features live vocalists, Las Vegas showgirl dancers, and four-time Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year Joe Trammel. The show performs Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through Labor Day Weekend 2026."This show is a celebration of America with a true Las Vegas spirit — a family-friendly sing, laugh, and dance-along where you'll know every song," said Pete Housley, Executive Producer.Arriving in time for America's Semiquincentennial — the nation's 250th anniversary — America — The Show is positioned as one of the only Las Vegas productions dedicated entirely to celebrating American music and the milestone year.Tickets start at $27.95, with child tickets from $12.95. Military and veterans may use promo code HONOR for a discount. Tickets are on sale now at VegasAmerica.com and most major ticket outlets.America — The Show joins Las Vegas' largest lineup of classic Las Vegas shows, including All Motown, All Shook Up – A Tribute to the King, Sinatra Live, King of Diamonds – The Neil Diamond Tribute, Wastin' Away – A Jimmy Buffett Tribute, Sir Elton, and Queen Selena — all performing at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169.###

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