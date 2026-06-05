Hankey Marks & Crider Adds Attorney Tyler Doane to Indianapolis Legal Team

Tyler Doane of Hankey Marks & Crider

Attorney Tyler Doane joins Hankey Marks & Crider in Indianapolis, expanding the firm's representation in personal injury and disability law cases.

I am committed to providing clear legal guidance and representation to individuals throughout Indiana who are managing personal injury and disability claims.” — Tyler Doane

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indianapolis law firm Hankey Marks & Crider today announced the appointment of attorney Tyler Doane to the firm's civil litigation team to manage an increasing volume of regional caseloads. In this role, Doane handles civil litigation and Social Security Disability claims for individuals throughout Indiana. The addition of Doane strengthens the capabilities of the firm’s legal team as demand for trial-tested representation continues to grow in the state capital and surrounding counties.Doane returns to the firm with extensive litigation experience, having previously spent five years working as a trial attorney with the Marion County Public Defender Agency in Indianapolis. During his tenure there, he represented individuals facing both misdemeanor and major felony charges, managing severe cases involving significant liberty interests. His extensive background in the courtroom includes completing the intensive training curriculum at the Faubush Trial Institute. He handles all stages of case development from initial filing through final jury verdict."I am committed to providing clear legal guidance and representation to individuals throughout Indiana who are managing personal injury and disability claims," stated Doane. "My background in public defense taught me the value of direct, honest communication with clients during legal proceedings. I focus on representing individuals with clear factual arguments to secure the appropriate remedies for their situations."Doane earned his Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, where he participated in the McKinney Trial Team and earned a spot on the Dean's List. He received the G. Kent Frandsen Scholarship for his leadership and participated in multiple legal defense clinics. He completed his undergraduate studies at DePauw University, graduating as an accomplished student-athlete and co-captain of the football and track teams. He maintains active professional involvement in regional legal groups and focuses his current practice on securing disability benefits and managing injury liability disputes.About Hankey Marks & CriderHankey Marks & Crider is Indiana’s powerhouse for personal injury and disability law, fiercely protecting the rights of injured individuals and those denied the benefits they deserve. From Social Security and long-term disability to catastrophic injury claims, their attorneys bring over 75 years of combined experience and a record of winning that speaks for itself. This trial-tested team is recognized among The National Trial Lawyers Top 40, the Million & Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, and holds top ratings from AVVO and Martindale-Hubbell, credentials that speak to their skill, integrity, and results. Offering free consultations and working entirely on a contingency basis, Hankey Marks & Crider pairs relentless courtroom advocacy with the compassion and accessibility that make clients feel supported every step of the way.

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