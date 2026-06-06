H.E Dame Heather McWilliam Selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor H.E Dame Heather McWilliam at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heather McWilliam , CEO and Founder of Brave Inspires Brave, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over half a decade of experience as a social impact entrepreneur, Heather has established herself as a globally recognized inspirational leader and advocate who promotes leading with mental well-being and courage. She is the CEO and Founder of Brave Inspires Brave, an organization and global movement dedicated to empowering individuals from all walks of life, with a strong focus on law enforcement, military members, veterans and their families seeking post traumatic growth and new leadership opportunities.Heather believes that her continued message of daily actions, intentions and mindset of courage, that we can achieve overcoming our adversity into enlightenment, along with inspiring those around the world to push beyond their boundaries and soar higher. She believes that authenticity motivates others to be brave and that this serves as the cornerstone for developing leaders and creating meaningful change for humanity. Her achievements demonstrate not only what bravery can accomplish, but also the lasting impact it can have—one from which we can all learn and draw inspiration from within another.The Brave Inspires Brave movement honors the courage of individuals who boldly embark on challenging their journeys by following their heart with passion into their calling of purpose. It encourages everyone—from seasoned entrepreneurs to start-ups—to persevere and never give up on their ambitions so that, together, we can co-create globally with social impact and lasting positive change for all. Brave Inspires Brave empowers its members to share ideas, support one another, and use their unique strengths for the greater good.This year she has also also had been recognized and received distinguished honours by L.O.A.N.I Leaders of all Nations International as a heart-centered leader, Queen of Hearts and International Medal of Honor.In addition, she serves as a Hoinser Media Group Ambassador for Goodwill and Peace and is affiliated with BH40: Be Happy 4 Nothing.Since 2023, Heather has been a partner with Send Out Cards, a unique online greeting card and gift platform that enables people to quickly reach out to others with meaningful gestures. Through this platform, she actively supports what is known as the Gratitude Movement.In addition she is a whole nutritional partner with Juice Plus, where she inspires healthy living worldwideBefore embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Heather spent a decade serving as a Canadian police officer, working in uniform, as a detective, and as an undercover officer. She is also a human rights advocate for mental health and disability rights. Additionally, she holds certifications as a Reiki Practitioner I & II from Wellness Within Health Spa & Yoga Centre in Alberta, Canada. During her policing career, she was recognized for her teamwork, professionalism in training cadets and junior detectives, her exceptional investigative skills, and her contributions to high-profile, multi-jurisdictional teamwork initiatives, among many other accomplishments.Throughout her meaningful career, Heather has received worldwide recognition for her achievements, including many prestigious acknowledgments and awards from Hoinser Media Group.In 2020, she won a landmark human rights case before the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario. In 2023, she was named Top Human Rights Advocate of the Year by IAOTP, in addition to receiving recognition from Women’s Empowerment Awards from the Universal Women’s Network.Heather is inspired by her spouse a Canadian combat veteran, her grandmother and mother who always lead by example in doing what is right for all with integrity, kindness and compassion.Heather has also been featured in a Guardian Women Nigeria article by Women of Rubies. This year, she is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will also be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December.For more information please visit: https://braveinspiresbrave.com/the-story/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com Photo credit: Brian ReillyWest Studio

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