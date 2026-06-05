One Unforgettable Night, $5 Million Raised: Napa Valley Community Unites to Reshape Local Healthcare Access

Hospital Foundation Executive Board Member Lauren Dickson and her husband Roger underwrote all event expenses, ensuring that 100% of funds raised will go directly toward purchasing and outfitting the new Rapid Care Center.

ST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 30th, two hundred Napa Valley residents, business leaders, and philanthropists came together to raise more than $5 million to fund a new Rapid Care & Primary Care Center in the Upper Napa Valley.The gala, set at the historic Louis M. Martini Winery, with crystal chandeliers, stunning florals, and an Old Hollywood backdrop evoking the timeless glamour of the Rat Pack era, benefitted the St. Helena Hospital Foundation . The Foundation will own and operate the Rapid Care & Primary Care Center as permanent healthcare infrastructure - a first for the Foundation. The new facility will provide 12-hour, seven-days-a-week access to non-emergency and primary care for the region's residents, employees, and visitors.All event expenses were underwritten by Hospital Foundation Executive Board Member Lauren Dickson and her husband Roger, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to purchasing and outfitting the facility.During the event, Lauren Dickson shared deeply personal messages, not just as an Foundation Board Member and Gala Chair, but as a local mother of three. In what guests later described as the evening's most memorable moment, Lauren said: "When the middle-of-the-night fever suddenly spikes. The frightening fall from a bicycle. The baby who wakes up struggling to breathe. In those moments, proximity matters. Access matters. Relationships matter. And peace of mind matters. Exceptional healthcare does not simply exist on its own. It exists because communities choose to build it, protect it, and sustain it."The $5 million milestone was fueled in part by a surprise $1 million matching gift from the Roger J. Trinchero Family Foundation, announced mid-evening to a standing ovation that inspired a wave of additional giving from across the room."This evening was a reflection of who we are as a community," Lauren Dickson said. "The gala committee and I have poured our hearts into creating something meaningful and advancing a project we believe in so deeply. To watch so many people come together with such generosity, joy, and shared purpose was incredibly moving. I'm so proud of what our community accomplished together, and even more excited about the lives that will be impacted because of it."The new center is designed to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits while establishing a reliable path to ongoing primary care for children, adults, and seniors. Dr. Steven Herber, President of Adventist Health St. Helena, called it one of the most significant community healthcare investments the region has seen in recent memory. "This project is about providing immediate access to care, from minor injuries to prescription refills, while serving as a path to establishing primary care close to home," he said.Amanda Martin, President of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, credited the breadth of community support for catalyzing the Trinchero Foundation's gift. "It was the collective power of every individual gift, no matter the size, that inspired this extraordinary moment. We are deeply grateful to each donor, sponsor, and volunteer who made this center a reality."The gala was produced by Sara Ross of Curated by Grace + White and Lindsey Rion of Rion Designs, and featured performances by internationally acclaimed vocalist Carolina Rial and New York-based Élan Artists, alongside a special appearance by Dancing with the Stars fan favorite Sasha Farber. A culinary experience by Chef Anthony "Nash" Cognetti and the Brindare team rounded out the evening. A live auction offered fourteen lots, among them luxury escapes to Bora Bora and Lanai, a VIP red-carpet experience at the Avengers: Doomsday premiere with cast and crew after-party access, a private Tacori vault experience with a $25,000 shopping credit, and rare Napa Valley wine collections.To learn more about the Rapid Care & Primary Care Center, visit https://shhfoundation.org/ About the St. Helena Hospital Foundation As a 501(c)(3) charity, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation partners with generous supporters to fund the latest equipment, technology, and programs for Adventist Health St. Helena. Led by a Board of Directors who serve as vital community advocates, the Foundation has raised over $125 million to continually elevate the life-saving work of our local hospital and ensure exceptional healthcare remains accessible for the entire Napa Valley community.

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