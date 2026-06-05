Top 100 Verdicts in Texas 2025 Recognizes Williams Hart & Boundas Attorneys Sean McCarthy and Griffin Bunnell

McCarthy and Bunnell's Top 100 Jury Verdicts in Texas for 2025

Attorneys Sean McCarthy and Griffin Bunnell of Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP are included in the Top 100 Verdicts in Texas 2025 publication.

This selection highlights our continuous advocacy for injured individuals in Texas courthouses.” — Sean McCarthy of Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP announces that firm partner Sean McCarthy and associate attorney Griffin Bunnell secured recognition in the Top 100 Verdicts in Texas 2025 publication by TopVerdict.com. This annual list compiles and recognizes Texas legal professionals based on objective, verifiable jury verdict data recorded in state and federal courts across Texas during the calendar year.The listing tracks large-scale monetary recoveries obtained through jury trials. McCarthy and Bunnell handle civil litigation, representing individuals and families in matters involving catastrophic personal injury, commercial truck accidents, industrial worksite incidents, and wrongful death claims. The firm manages these legal actions from its primary office located in Houston, Texas, serving plaintiffs nationwide and statewide who require trial representation.The ranking methodology utilizes public court records and certified verdict data to identify the one hundred largest jury verdicts in the state of Texas. By appearing on this list, the attorneys receive objective validation for their courtroom results. The firm represents clients on a contingency fee basis, meaning that legal fees depend entirely on obtaining a financial recovery, with no upfront costs required from the client for representation."This selection highlights our continuous advocacy for injured individuals in Texas courthouses," said Sean McCarthy of Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP. "Our focus remains on presenting objective evidence to secure recoveries for our clients."The inclusion of McCarthy and Bunnell on the list follows the firm's ongoing work within the Texas legal system. The attorneys manage third-party workplace injury claims, oilfield explosions, and refinery accidents, areas where the firm maintains an active litigation presence.Litigation involving major industrial incidents or commercial vehicle collisions involves detailed evidence compilation, accident reconstruction analysis, and extensive trial preparation. The attorneys at the firm manage these steps throughout the entire legal proceeding, preparing every individual case for potential jury evaluation.The legal team provides counsel to individuals who suffer from traumatic injuries, long-term disabilities, or sudden losses due to third-party corporate negligence. By maintaining a focus on jury trials, the firm prepares arguments designed to present the facts clearly to Texas jurors.To learn more about the award, read the blog post provided by the firm . The firm provides initial legal case evaluations at no cost to individuals seeking to understand their legal options following a major accident or serious personal injury event in Texas.About Williams Hart & Boundas, LLPWilliams Hart & Boundas, LLP is a Houston-based powerhouse trial firm serving clients across Texas and nationwide, led by founding legend John Eddie Williams, Jr. and name partners Jim Hart and John Boundas – an elite team of trial lawyers who have recovered over $24 billion for the injured. Known as the go-to lawyers for 18-wheeler wrecks, the firm also dominates cases involving oil field explosions, crane collapses, and maritime Jones Act claims. This courtroom mastery is rooted in a long history of representing union members and construction trades, maintaining a fierce advocacy for the labor community. Their record-shattering results include a $117 million wrongful death verdict against a chemical plant, a $76 million win against a drug manufacturer, and a $15 million trucking verdict. This reputation is backed by a leadership team that holds Board Certifications in Personal Injury Trial Law and Labor and Employment Law, alongside AV Preeminent ratings and Texas Super Lawyers recognition. By offering free consultations and working on a contingency fee basis, they provide access to top-tier representation at no upfront cost. When stakes are life-altering, don’t settle for a settlement mill – choose the trial lawyers who set the standard in personal injury and mass torts.Legal Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Case outcomes depend upon a variety of factors unique to each case. Personal injury claims are handled on a contingency fee basis. Principal office is located in Houston, Texas.

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