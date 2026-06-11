Why Smart Operators Stall While Others Scale: Nick Ayala's New Book Capital Is the Game Hits #1 in Six Categories

Capital Is The Game: Business Is Just The Board - Nick Ayala Nick Ayala - Capital Is The Game book Capital Is The Game book - Nick Ayala

The 12 Laws of Capital reframes how founders, operators, and investors think about money, control, and why some always seem to win while others don't.

Smart people lose and less impressive operators win anyway. One of them understood how capital thinks and the other one didn't. I wrote down the part that decides who wins before the work even starts.” — Nick Ayala

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Strategist Nick Ayala 's Debut Book, Capital Is the Game : Business Is Just the Board, Hits #1 in Six Amazon CategoriesThe 12 Laws of Capital reframes how founders, operators, and investors think about money, control, and the second game playing on top of the one most people are focused on.Capital Is the Game: Business Is Just the Board: The 12 Laws of Capital, the debut book from capital strategist and Align Equity Group and The Wealth Circle founder Nick Ayala, has reached #1 in six Amazon categories following its release. The book lays out twelve principles for how capital actually moves, who controls it, and why positioning and structure tend to decide outcomes long before effort does.The premise runs against most business writing. Ayala argues that operational skill, hard work, and a good product are real but insufficient, because the moment outside money enters a business the rules change underneath the operator and nobody tells them the rules changed. The people who win at scale, he writes, are playing a second game sitting on top of the first one. The book is an attempt to write that second game down."Smart people lose, and less impressive operators win anyway, and most of the time the difference isn't talent or effort," said Ayala. "It's that one of them understood how capital thinks and the other one didn't. I wrote down the part nobody explains honestly, usually because the people who know it have no reason to share it."Capital Is the Game moves through twelve laws covering leverage, permission, momentum, structure, and exit. It draws on Ayala's two decades building, acquiring, and selling companies across finance, real estate, technology, and education, along with his work advising on, structuring, and partnering on more than $1 billion in private capital transactions across private equity, private credit, and real estate in the United States and internationally. The writing leans on the mechanics and psychology of capital rather than motivational language or tactical shortcuts.Ayala is the founder of Align Equity Group, a capital advisory firm that works with founders, real estate operators, and acquisition entrepreneurs on deal structure, investor positioning, and capital readiness. He also leads The Wealth Circle, a private network for operators and capital partners, and Capital Unlocked, an education and advisory platform focused on capital strategy and deal execution. Before business, Ayala competed professionally in golf, an experience he credits for shaping how he thinks about decision-making under pressure and risk.Capital Is the Game: Business Is Just the Board; The 12 Laws of Capital is available now on Amazon in print and digital editions, and on Google Play Books.About Nick AyalaNick Ayala is a capital strategist, operator, and author based in Boca Raton, Florida. He is the founder of Align Equity Group and The Wealth Circle, and the creator of Capital Unlocked. Over more than twenty years he has built, scaled, acquired, and exited companies across multiple industries, and has advised on and partnered on over $1 billion in private capital transactions. His work centers on deal structure, investor positioning, and long-term capital relationships. Learn more at nickjayala.com.Media ContactJessica Ramirezjessica@alignequitygroup.com561-206-4441nickjayala.com

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