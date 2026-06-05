Maggie Baird of Support + Feed to receive Sun Valley Forum Resilient Leadership Award, Presented by Carole King

Sun Valley Forum

The Sun Valley Forum announces the 2026 Sun Valley Forum Resilient Leadership Award will be presented to Maggie Baird, founder of Support + Feed by Carole King.

“We are honored to award Maggie Baird. Maggie’s leadership in Support + Feed reflects our Forum’s belief that nature and human well-being are inseparable; her compassion drives meaningful action.” — Aimée Christensen

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Valley Forum Announces Resilient Leadership Award to Maggie Baird of Support + Feed, Presented by Carole King**Platinum Partners: Microsoft, The Wilderness Society and Woodwell Climate Research CenterNew Speakers: Benji Backer, Matt Lee-Ashley, and Dr. Jennifer Watts 11th Sun Valley Forum | Powered by Nature: A Blueprint for Innovation, Investment & ImpactJune 15–18, 2026 | Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, IdahoKETCHUM, IDAHO, June 5, 2026 — The 11th Sun Valley Forum announces that the 2026 Resilient Leadership Award will be presented to Maggie Baird, founder of Support + Feed, by Carole King on Tuesday evening, June 17, at Trail Creek Cabin. The Forum also announces new Platinum Partners Microsoft and The Wilderness Society, new featured speakers Benji Backer and Matt Lee-Ashley, and spotlights Platinum Partner Woodwell Climate Research Center and speaker Dr. Jennifer Watts, whose rangeland research is unlocking new climate investment opportunities at scale. The Forum is hosted by Christensen Global , a Ketchum-based global sustainability advisory firm."We are so honored to present this award to Maggie Baird," said Aimée Christensen, founder, curator and host of the Sun Valley Forum. "Maggie's leadership with Support + Feed is a perfect expression of our Forum's belief that nature and human well-being are inseparable, and she has turned compassion into action at meaningful scale. In a wonderful full-circle moment, we are thrilled that Carole King will present this well-deserved recognition: earlier this year, Carole presented the Grammy for Song of the Year to Maggie's children, Billie Eilish and Finneas, for their song 'WILDFLOWER."Support + Feed has reached 41 cities worldwide, delivering over 2.2 million nourishing plant-based meals and educational resources to communities in need. Maggie has also partnered with her daughter, Billie Eilish, to protect nature through the power of music, reaching millions from the stage and transforming music industry supply chains. Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of the Sun Valley Forum: using community, creativity, and collaboration to build a more resilient world."We are living through a moment that demands exactly the kind of leadership Maggie embodies: compassionate, creative, and grounded in the belief that caring for people and caring for our planet are the same act. What Maggie has built with Support + Feed proves that one person with a clear vision and an open heart can change the way the world eats and, in doing so, help heal it. It is a joy and an honor to celebrate her." — Carole King**NEW PLATINUM PARTNERS: MICROSOFT AND THE WILDERNESS SOCIETY**The Forum welcomes Microsoft and The Wilderness Society as new Platinum Partners, reflecting its commitment to uniting leading companies and conservation organizations at the intersection of technology, nature, and resilience. The Wilderness Society will host a session at Galena Lodge featuring speakers Benji Backer, Founder & CEO of Nature is Nonpartisan, and Matt Lee-Ashley, Executive Director of Ground Shift, who brings two decades of public service spanning the White House, Department of the Interior, and Congress.**PLATINUM PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: WOODWELL CLIMATE RESEARCH CENTER**The Forum welcomes returning Platinum Partner Woodwell Climate Research Center. "Woodwell is proud to once again be sponsoring the Sun Valley Forum and supporting its goal of accelerating resilience," said Max Holmes, President & CEO of Woodwell. "With over 50% of the earth's land area devoted to rangeland, and most of that land severely degraded, we hope to collectively shine a light on the need to restore and conserve this critical element of the ecosystem." Dr. Jennifer Watts will present groundbreaking rangeland research unlocking new climate investment opportunities at scale.The Forum offers free, open-to-the-public film screenings, with Q&As with filmmakers. Films include RiverNewe's River of Return, *Where the Forest Roars* by Kim Frank, and *Oceania: Journey to the Center*. Tickets available at the 2026 Sun Valley Forum website."When we gather with intention, something shifts. Sun Valley Forum is that place where collaboration sparks innovation and where our shared love for nature becomes the foundation for protecting our planet," shared Amber Valletta, a 2026 Forum speaker and UN Environment Program Ambassador.REGISTRATION11th Sun Valley Forum registration available at: https://www.sunvalleyforum.com/2026-forum For media registration, email pamela@christensenglobal.com, 2026 Sun Valley Forum Media Packet here

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