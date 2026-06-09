Moores Lab AI Announces CoverageAgent™; To Unveil Roadmap for Agentic Silicon Engineering Product Ecosystem at DAC 2026

Silicon Engineering at the Speed of AI

CEO Shelly Henry to Speak at ESD Alliance Executive Outlook and DAC 2026 as Industry Embraces AI-Driven Engineering

We're building a new generation of engineering tools to help teams move faster, make better decisions and bring better products to market. Less time fighting complexity. More time building the future.” — Shelly Henry, CEO, Moores Lab AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moores Lab AI today announced CoverageAgent ™, a new AI-powered solution designed to automate one of the most time-consuming and resource-intensive phases of semiconductor development: coverage closure. The announcement marks the next step in the company's broader vision for Agentic Silicon Engineering - a future where purpose-built AI agents help engineers navigate every stage of chip development, from specification to tapeout.The announcement comes as during a milestone period for the company. CEO and Co-Founder Shelly Henry will take the stage at two of the semiconductor industry's most influential events: the ESD Alliance Executive Outlook 2026 tomorrow and at DAC 2026 next month.At the ESD Alliance Executive Outlook CEO Panel , Henry will join fellow industry leaders to discuss how AI is reshaping the semiconductor ecosystem and changing the way engineering organizations operate. Later at DAC 2026, he will participate in the panel "Harnessing AI for SoC Verification: Disruptive or Collaborative?", exploring the emerging role of Agentic AI in chip design and verification alongside leaders from across the EDA and semiconductor landscape.Together, these discussions reflect a larger industry shift, one that Moores Lab AI has been building toward since day one.Founded by engineers who have spent decades designing, verifying, and delivering complex silicon, Moores Lab AI was born from firsthand experience with the realities of chip development: endless debug cycles, unpredictable coverage closure, fragmented workflows, and mounting schedule pressure."We didn't start this company because we were excited about AI," said Shelly Henry, CEO and Co-Founder of Moores Lab AI. "We started it because we know how difficult it is to build chips. We've lived the late nights before tapeout. We've chased bugs across thousands of waveforms. We've struggled with coverage closure and changing requirements. We believe the future of engineering isn't about working harder. It's about removing friction so engineers can focus on creating."CoverageAgent represents the latest step toward that future.Coverage closure remains one of the industry's most persistent bottlenecks, often requiring weeks of manual analysis, exclusion reviews, and iterative regressions before teams can confidently move toward signoff. CoverageAgent intelligently analyzes coverage results, identifies meaningful gaps, recommends exclusions with supporting evidence, and helps verification teams converge faster with greater confidence.The product builds on the momentum of VerifAgent™, Moores Lab AI's verification platform, which is now deployed across 15 semiconductor companies. Customers are using the platform to accelerate verification workflows, improve engineering productivity, and reduce time spent on repetitive tasks that traditionally consume months of development effort.But the company's ambitions extend beyond verification.Moores Lab AI is delivering an ecosystem of specialized engineering agents designed to support the entire silicon development lifecycle—from capturing design intent and generating verification plans to debugging failures, closing coverage, validating signoff readiness, and eventually supporting broader SoC engineering workflows.Unlike generic AI tools, these systems are built specifically for semiconductor engineers by semiconductor engineers."Our vision is simple," said Henry. "The complexity of chip development continues to grow, but engineering teams shouldn't have to absorb all of that complexity themselves. We're building a new generation of engineering tools that help teams move faster, make better decisions, and bring better products to market. Less time fighting complexity. More time building the future."As AI becomes increasingly integrated into semiconductor workflows, Moores Lab AI believes the industry is entering a new era in which agentic systems augment human expertise, eliminate repetitive work, and allow engineers to focus on innovation rather than process.Visitors to DAC 2026 can meet the Moores Lab AI team, see live demonstrations of CoverageAgent and VerifAgent, and learn more about the company's roadmap for Agentic Silicon Engineering.About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI is building the future of silicon engineering through purpose-built AI agents created by engineers, for engineers. The company's mission is to transform how chips are built by reducing complexity, accelerating development, and empowering teams across the semiconductor lifecycle. By combining deep domain expertise with agentic AI systems, Moores Lab AI is helping engineering organizations move faster, innovate more freely, and deliver the next generation of silicon.

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