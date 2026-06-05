Chopin Vodka Partners with the Belmont Stakes as Official Vodka

The 30-year-old brand also debuts its first 375-milliliter format in the U.S. at the horse racing event to encourage trial and celebrate intentional imbibing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chopin Vodka , the Polish luxury vodka brand known for its small-batch production and single-ingredient expressions, will serve as the official vodka of the Belmont Stakes, uniting one of the world’s most awarded vodkas with one of horse racing’s most iconic events. The announcement coincides with the line extension of Chopin Potato 375 millimeter format, now available in the U.S. for the first time.The 158th Belmont Stakes, presented by NYRA Bets, will take place on June 6th at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The sponsorship marks Chopin Vodka’s first partnership with the storied race, which saw a 5% viewership increase in 2025. Chopin Vodka will also be the official vodka at the Breeders' Cup on October 30th-31st at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, for the second time. Coming at a pivotal moment for horse racing, NBC Sports reported that its 2025 Breeders' Cup Saturday audience grew 18% year over year, reaching 6 million viewers.Serving six to eight premium cocktails, the Chopin Potato 375ml format is designed to encourage consumer trial and mindful drinking without sacrificing quality. Portable and sophisticated, it is ideal for trackside celebrations, luxury suites, and every occasion worth savoring.“My philosophy has always been to drink less, but drink better, and the new 375ml format actively encourages that standard of quality," said Tad Dorda, Founder and CEO of Chopin Vodka. "To introduce it to America at one of the most prestigious, storied events in horse racing—and during the historic year of the Fire Horse—is a milestone moment for our brand.”Chopin Potato 375ml bottles will be available in suites and on premium menus. Additionally, Chopin Vodka will be featured in the Saratoga Sunrise, the official cocktail of Saratoga Race Course, home to this year’s Belmont Stakes.Saratoga Sunrise:Ingredients:• 1.25 oz Chopin Potato Vodka• 6 oz of Lemonade• Splash of GrenadinePreparation: Fill a glass with ice. Add Chopin Vodka and top off the glass with lemonade. Slowly add the grenadine, allowing it to settle at the bottom.In addition to its integration at The Belmont Stakes, Chopin Potato Vodka 375ml will also be available at chopinvodka.com, with national retail distribution beginning in June and an SRP of $18.99.Chopin Vodka Key Facts:• Brand: Chopin Vodka• Founded: 1993• Distillery Established: 1896• Location: Krzesk, Poland• Category: Luxury vodka/premium Polish vodka• Notable Products: Potato vodka, rye vodka, wheat vodka, and single-ingredient expressions• Awards: 75+ international awardsFAQ:What is Chopin Vodka announcing?Chopin Vodka is announcing its official vodka partnership with the Belmont Stakes, one of horse racing’s most iconic events, alongside the U.S. launch of Chopin Potato Vodka in a new 375ml format.When and where will Chopin Vodka be featured?Chopin Vodka will be featured at the Belmont Stakes on June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New YorkWhat is the new Chopin Potato 375ml bottle?The Chopin Potato 375ml bottle is a smaller-format version of Chopin’s iconic Potato Vodka. It serves approximately six to eight premium cocktails and is designed for trial, portability, and intentional drinking.Why is Chopin Vodka launching a 375ml format?Chopin Vodka is launching the 375ml format to make its luxury potato vodka more accessible for sampling, smaller gatherings, and premium cocktails that reflect a “drink less, but drink better” mindset.Where will the Chopin Potato 375ml bottle be available?Chopin Potato Vodka 375ml bottles will be available at the Belmont Stakes in suites and on premium menus. The new format will also be available at chopinvodka.com, with national retail distribution beginning in June 2026.How much will the Chopin Potato 375ml bottle cost?The Chopin Potato Vodka 375ml bottle will have a suggested retail price of $18.99.What cocktail will feature Chopin Vodka at the race?Chopin Vodka will be featured in the Saratoga Sunrise, the official cocktail of Saratoga Race Course, home to this year’s Belmont Stakes.Has Chopin Vodka partnered with the Belmont Stakes before?This marks Chopin Vodka’s first partnership with the Belmont StakesAbout Chopin VodkaChopin Vodka is the world’s first luxury vodka brand from Poland. Founded in 1993 by Tad Dorda, Chopin pioneered the super-premium vodka category and remains family-owned and operated today – the last of its kind in Poland. The brand follows an honest farm-to-bottle philosophy, working closely with farmers within a 15-mile radius of its distillery in Eastern Poland to cultivate potatoes, rye, and wheat of exceptional quality. Chopin’s mission is the same as when the brand launched over 30 years ago: to shift the conversation around vodka – challenging the idea of it being a neutral mixer to an elevated, ingredient-driven Polish spirit meant to be savored, appreciated, and discussed. Internationally recognized for its craftsmanship, Chopin most recently received the IWSC Vodka Producer Trophy in 2025 and was named Vodka of the Year by major global spirits competitions in 2024. Chopin’s portfolio includes Chopin Potato, Chopin Wheat, Chopin Rye, Chopin Family Reserve, Chopin Rye Organic, Chopin Bartender’s Choice, and Chopin Vintage Vault, each expression reflecting the brand’s deep commitment to provenance, tradition, and taste.

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